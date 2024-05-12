All major terrorist organizations have political wings that cooperate with their operational elements and further the cause. Hamas is no different. Its political wing, in fact, operates throughout the United States in plain sight and with the apparent tacit approval of the Biden administration and federal law enforcement.

Victims of Hamas attacks have now blown the whistle on this horrifying truth and filed suit. Following are select extracts from the complaint in that suit, filed against AJP Educational Foundation, Inc. aka American Muslims for Palestine and National Students for Justice in Palestine.

“Defendant AJP Educational Foundation, Inc. a/k/a American Muslims for Palestine (“AMP”) serves as Hamas’s propaganda division in the United States. AMP was founded from the ashes of disbanded organizations created by senior Hamas officials after those organizations and related individuals were found criminally and civilly liable for providing material support to Hamas and other affiliated terrorist groups. In 2010, AMP expanded its operation to American college campuses when it founded Defendant National Students for Justice in Palestine (“NSJP”) to control hundreds of Students for Justice in Palestine (“SJP”) chapters across the country. Through NSJP, AMP uses propaganda to intimidate, convince, and recruit uninformed, misguided, and impressionable college students to serve as foot soldiers for Hamas on campus and beyond.”

“On October 8, the day after Hamas’s terrorist attack, AMP and NSJP were prepared and responded to Hamas’s “call for mass mobilization” by disseminating a manifesto and plan of attack (“NSJP Toolkit”) which includes materials that appear to have been created before the attack. In the NSJP Toolkit, AMP and NSJP identify themselves as “PART of” a “Unity Intifada,” governed by Hamas’s “unified command” of terrorist operations in Gaza.”

“As part of Hamas’s movement, AMP and NSJP state that they seek “liberation,” which they describe as a “real process that requires confrontation by any means necessary,” including “armed struggle” and other acts of violence. “

“They are not innocent advocacy groups, but rather the propaganda arm of a terrorist organization operating in plain sight.”

Sixteen U.S. Senators have now demanded that the Internal Revenue Service explain how it is that the organizations in question not only are allowed to continue to operate on American soil they enjoy tax-exempt status. Yes, you read that right. These groups that work hand in glove with Hamas and foment violence right here at home enjoy privileged status under federal tax law. You have to pay taxes. The terrorists do not.

Two Congressmen, Mark Green and August Pfluger have gone further. They have sent a letter to the FBI and Homeland Security demanding to know where federal law enforcement is while terrorist front organizations operate openly on our shores.

“We write to request information regarding any efforts by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to assist law enforcement and other partners against the surge of anti-Semitic, pro-Hamas mobs on college campuses. While we recognize that every American has the right to peacefully protest, individuals who endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization are patently dangerous and potentially criminal.”

The lawsuit filed against AMP and NSJP makes clear that this is not simply a case of groups sharing similar ideological goals or wanting an end to violence. These organizations are part of Hamas’ global effort and their current activities are as integral to Hamas's strategy as the terror attacks inside Israel were. It is explicitly the game plan that Hamas stages an attack and then immediately embarks on a worldwide propaganda campaign designed to portray the Israeli response as genocidal and reprehensible. There is nothing spontaneous about the “protests” around the country. They are as much part of the effort to destroy Israel as the murder of kids dancing at a music festival.

“In short, Hamas relies on its propagandists around the world to do its bidding, spreading its falsehoods about Israel and the Jews far and wide, and to instigate a culture of violence and fear to sway global institutions to behave in Hamas’s favor. Global propaganda, particularly directed at the West and the United States, is not just one small part of Hamas’s broader strategy: it is Hamas’s grand strategy.”

As part of this effort, the NSJP distributes nationwide a “toolkit” for activists. As noted above, this “toolkit” was prepared in advance of the October attacks demonstrating clearly that NSJP knew the attacks would take place and was prepared to swing into action. The language in that “toolkit” is unambiguous. It glorifies and encourages mass murder and violence.

“The NSJP Toolkit directed Defendants’ members and allies “to engage in meaningful actions that go beyond symbolism and rhetoric” to include all potential forms of resistance, including “armed struggle” and violence. Hamas itself echoed those same calls. For example, on December 5, 2023, in an interview on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas-Gaza), a senior Hamas official, Sami Abu Zahri, called on Hamas’s allies in the United States to engage in domestic terrorism to support Hamas’s terrorist activities.”

“…the NSJP Toolkit puts forth a strategy to “normalize the resistance,” Hamas, by arguing that Liberation is not an abstract concept. . . . [L]iberating colonized land is a real process that requires confrontation by any means necessary. In essence, decolonization is a call to action . . . It calls upon us to engage in meaningful actions that go beyond symbolism and rhetoric. Resistance comes in all forms—armed struggle, general strikes, and popular demonstrations….”

Last week Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told reporters that federal agencies such as the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) had restarted discussions with Big Tech platforms to coordinate the removal of “disinformation” from the Internet in advance of the November elections. When queried by the Federalist an FBI representative confirmed Warner’s claim.

College campuses are overrun with rioters. Our major cities are being besieged by organized terrorist front organizations. The calls for terrorist attacks right here at home get more strident and more explicit every day.

The FBI has bigger fish to fry. It is laser-focused on anyone who might suggest that the upcoming November election is anything but fair and transparent. Hamas front organizations are operating right here in the United States of America and federal law enforcement appears completely disinterested in doing anything about it.