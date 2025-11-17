The controversy over H-1B visas continues. It has become a flashpoint even within the MAGA movement. We thought then we would take a look at these visas and lay out the reality of the issues involved.

H-1B visas are justified based on this rationale: Employers in the United States cannot find sufficient workers with certain specialized skills. They are, therefore, allowed to bring in such workers from abroad for a limited period of time, initially three years, to perform certain critical tasks.

This is what we call in the intelligence business a lie.

The vast majority of individuals brought into the United States on H-1B visas perform entry-level work. They are employed primarily in IT, but there is nothing exotic or particularly challenging about the work they do. In many cases, in fact, they are brought in to replace American workers who already perform these jobs. Then, to add insult to injury, the American workers are required to train their replacements in how to perform these jobs before they are fired, and the newly recruited foreigners take over.

What then is the attraction of bringing in H-1B visa holders? The answer is obvious. They work for less money. Since they are here under visas acquired by their employers, they are also unable to complain about working conditions or demand raises. If they make trouble, they get sent home.

Each year, 85,000 H-1B visas are issued. There are at any one time, something like 600,000 people in the United States on these visas. Theoretically, these visas are awarded to companies and government agencies via lottery. In reality, the game is rigged. A relative handful of companies based abroad snap up the lion’s share of visas and then effectively sell cheap labor to Americans looking to fire U.S. citizens and hire somebody who will work for less and make no demands.

It works like this. A company supplying H-1B visa holders to companies in the U.S. floods the system with visa applications. If they need to provide 1000 visa holders, they submit 4,000 applications. Sometimes, if they want to provide a specific individual, they create multiple shell companies, all of which submit the name of the same person. One way or the other, a handful of firms end up with a virtual stranglehold on the system and profit from selling foreign labor to American companies looking to fire Americans and replace them with cheaper, more docile foreigners.

The situation only looks worse when you begin to dig into the supposed academic qualifications of the H-1B visa holders. They are required to have bachelor’s degrees. These degrees come from foreign institutions in the countries from which these individuals are recruited.

Many of these degrees are worthless.

India, from which a huge proportion of H-1B visa holders come, has been rocked repeatedly by scandals involving the issuance of completely fraudulent degrees. In some cases, this involves real universities selling degrees to individuals who have never completed the necessary coursework. In other cases, the universities themselves are fake. They do not exist. A fictional academic institution awards a fake degree in exchange for payment.

Only weeks ago, the University Grants Commission (UGC) in India raised the alarm over fake colleges issuing degrees. According to UGC data, 22 unrecognized institutions are currently functioning as “universities” across India, with the highest number (9) in Delhi, followed by five in Uttar Pradesh.

We began decades ago to wage war on American labor by offshoring all jobs that could be done abroad. Why deal with an American in Detroit who thinks he should be paid a living wage, or environmental protection laws that tell you to stop dumping poison in the rivers? Take your business to China, where no one dares protest working conditions, and poisoning the environment is just fine.

We have now progressed to the point of finding ways to replace American workers on our soil. We are importing a cheaper, more controllable workforce to help ensure that those at the very top of our increasingly dysfunctional economy get even richer and more powerful. The war on American labor continues, and the oligarchs are winning.