Charlie Kirk is dead. He was killed by an assassin because he spoke the truth and advocated for reason and free speech over dogma and blind obedience.

For that, he had to die.

Charlie was killed by a single bullet fired by one man. More broadly, though, he was murdered because he opposed the ongoing Marxist revolution in this country. That revolution has been underway now for many years. It is well funded, and it is well on its way to gaining control over our institutions, our government, and our citizenry.

Like all Marxist revolutions, this one seeks to destroy the non-governmental institutions that can organize resistance to its agenda – the family and the church. It also seeks to legitimize the use of violence in pursuit of its goals. Marxists do not support free speech. They murder it.

The actors that pop up on the screen in pursuit of revolutionary aims are often lone figures of no individual significance: Young men adrift in society and going nowhere fast. Black clad, blue-haired “transgender” students of medieval art history at a liberal arts school no one has ever heard of. Radicalized members of a minority group convinced that every problem they encounter is the fault of the system.

Make no mistake, though. This revolution is well-financed, directed from above, and drawing support from every enemy of the United States on the planet.

Take a look at what has been learned already about the players behind the shooter of Charlie Kirk. To what extent Tyler Robinson acted at the direction of these groups and individuals remains unclear at this moment. What is obvious, though, is that he, like so many of his peers, was surrounded by individuals and groups, well funded by national-level organizations, who want to radicalize America’s youth and burn the country as it exists to the ground.

One such group is Armed Queers of Salt Lake City. It is run by Ermiya Fanaeian, the child of Iranian immigrants, whose Instagram account calls for “Revolution + Trans liberation in our lifetime!” She/he used to work for Pink Pistols, a group that pushes for gun rights for gay and transgender people nationwide. She parted company with them when Pink Pistols denounced her positions as too radical for them. Ermiya openly supports the use of violence to achieve the aims of LGBTQ groups.

“Sometimes violence, protest, and really riots and those kinds of loud rebellions must take place for tangible change,” Ermiya says.

In 2023, Armed Queers hosted a lecture on “queer resistance” at the University of Utah, about 45 miles from Utah Valley University where Charlie Kirk was killed. Flyers promoting the event feature a young woman clad in two ammo belts and clutching an AK-47, with her finger on the trigger.

Fanaeian also helped launch a student study group for the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL), with a curriculum that includes names like Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin. That study group also introduced students to Marxist revolutionaries like Fidel Castro, Angela Davis, and the Black Panthers.

“The Party for Socialism and Liberation is not a liberal movement — we are a leftist movement,” Fanaeian said at the time. “We are an anti-capitalist movement. We are a working-class revolutionary movement.”

Some of the Armed Queers’ stated principles are the end of “capitalist exploitation” and the creation of a socialist society; “trans liberation” from the gender binary; the abolition of prisons and police, and the “armed and militant protection of queer and trans communities, and all oppressed people.”

The members of Armed Queers are not just a handful of radicals acting in isolation. Early this year, members traveled to Cuba to celebrate May Day, the Communist holiday. While there, a member of the group known only as Connor was quoted as saying, “Well, if we’re terrorists, we’re proud to be terrorists.” The trip was sponsored by the National Network on Cuba (NNOC). Armed Queers SLC is listed as a Member Organization on NNOC’s website. Other member organizations include the Communist Party USA, the Democratic Socialists of America, and the Socialist Workers Party.

The PSL, of which Ermiya is also a member, is a nationwide organization. It is funded primarily by a man named Neville Singham. He is a wealthy tech entrepreneur with longstanding ties to the Chinese Communist Party. He lives most of the time in Communist China. He funds a whole host of radical organizations inside the United States, like the National Students for Justice in Palestine, International People’s Assembly, Code Pink, and the ANSWER Coalition. All of these groups were active in college takeovers across the country, many of which were actually planned and directed by these organizations.

The PSL also has strong ties to Venezuela. Members of the group travel there regularly. In solidarity with Caracas, the PSL denounces American “imperialism” and pledges its solidarity with international movements seeking justice and liberation. Explicitly, the PSL seeks the end of capitalism and views the United States as its primary enemy.

“The Party for Socialism and Liberation exists to carry out the struggle for socialism inside the United States, the center of world capitalism and imperialism. The PSL stands in solidarity with working-class and oppressed people around the world who are resisting capitalist exploitation and imperialist domination. The need for the socialist reorganization of society becomes more apparent and urgent with each passing day.”

There is nothing unique about any of this. Utah is not by any means the epicenter of Marxist activity in this country. This kind of thing is happening everywhere, all the time.

Nor is there anything unique about Neville Singham’s role in this. While he is a major player, he is only one. George Soros is another, but beyond these two is an almost endless number of individuals, non-profits, and foundations, all of which pump vast sums of money into groups all over the nation that have one goal: to destroy the existing social, political, and economic order.

To carry out a Marxist revolution right here on U.S. soil.

To make that happen, these groups need foot soldiers. They need revolutionaries. They need to grow terrorists, and they are hard at work doing so all day, every day.