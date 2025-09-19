AND Magazine

Dana F Harbaugh
Mr. Faddis nailed the big picture.

37 years ago, I was just graduating a Navy training program known as SERE School. Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape School, at least at that time, had the finest anti-Marxist brainwashing curriculum this nation could provide for Pilots, Aircrew and SEALs who could possibly become Prisoners of War.

And the fact that I use this training constantly all these years later truly scares me. Every time I turn on the TV or scroll online, I’m bombarded with overt Marxist agitprop, but most Americans wouldn’t notice it because they don’t know what to look for.

I've spent these decades pleading with family, friends and online readers to step back and at least see if this global Marxist revolution is true.

If I may, I'm going to post a link to an article I wrote recently, The Oncology of Marxist Ontology.

I’m truly grateful I ran across Mr. Faddis’ content. It helps me anchor my fears and concerns in truth and vast perspective.

Hopefully, more people will actually study the history of how Marxism has filled mass graves across the world at least 25 times more than the Third Reich did; as well as tortured and enslaved millions more.

https://danafharbaugh.substack.com/p/the-oncology-of-marxist-ontology

Thank you Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲

For your HARD WORK TO BRING US THIS SO VERY IMPORTANT MATTER TO OUR ATTENTION AND CONSERNS ABOUT MR CHARLIE KIRK 🇺🇲😢🙏✝️🇺🇸

AND OUR NATIONS PROBLEM.....🇺🇸🗽⚖️🦅🇺🇸✝️

