Ground Truth: Why is the FBI covering up what could be the biggest counterintelligence threat we have ever faced?
Sam Faddis talks about where we are in the Hunter Biden laptop saga, the national security implications and asks the key question. Why is the FBI covering up what could be the biggest counterintelligence threat we have ever faced?
What did the CCP get? I keep remembering a story in the WSJ years ago, I believe during the Obama Administration, when they reported that the US had lost all of its human intelligence sources in China at the same time. Was this what they got? I have no idea.