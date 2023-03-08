Sam Faddis talks with Jack Maxey about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Biden crime family’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and what it all means for the future of American democracy. Along the way the two touch on who really blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, Hunter’s cocaine habit, and Joe’s dementia. You don’t want to miss this.

(Editor’s note: Intermittent sound quality issues are a reflection of the fact that Maxey is still in seclusion outside the country as a consequence of the efforts made to silence him by powerful people in the United States.)

