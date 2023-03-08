Ground Truth: Jack Maxey - Hunter, Joe And The CCP
Sam Faddis talks with Jack Maxey about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, the Biden crime family’s relationship with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and what it all means for the future of American democracy. Along the way the two touch on who really blew up the Nord Stream pipeline, Hunter’s cocaine habit, and Joe’s dementia. You don’t want to miss this.
(Editor’s note: Intermittent sound quality issues are a reflection of the fact that Maxey is still in seclusion outside the country as a consequence of the efforts made to silence him by powerful people in the United States.)
Please scroll to The 36 minute mark and listen to the report of J.R. Nyquist, It only takes about 10 minutes long
but has an hours worth of important information. Please listen to him he interviewed Col Communist defector the information is Extremely Important.
and if you can interview J.R. Nyquist it would be worth a long interview.
Please listen to him
The FBI Again Tries To Block Seth Rich’s Laptop From Public View. Rich’s laptop might expose that the DOJ, the FBI, the CIA, and other agencies were involved in creating the Russian Collusion narrative. The Russia Hoax disinformation operation began before the 2016 election and continued through the 2020 election. Special Counsel John Durham debunked this narrative during Attorney Michael Sussman’s trial. The Russian Collusion narrative “was created, paid for, and leaked to the media at the behest of Hillary Clinton…aided by the FBI and CIA. Given the FBI’s deliberately created information vacuum, it’s reasonable to ask whether Rich was murdered to conceal the actual source of the DNC server hack, which harmed Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Did Rich remove these emails from the DNC server and deliver them to Julian Assange of Wikileaks
