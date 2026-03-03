AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry's avatar
Harry
17h

Thank you Sam . If you can say?? Did you ever attend Ft Benning or Bragg?

Reply
Share
2 replies
alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
17h

Thank you Mr Sam FADDIS SIR 🇺🇲 love this information it pets me at my low IQ

✅️🇺🇲👍💥🗽🦅⚖️🇺🇲✅️😎

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AND Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture