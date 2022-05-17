The Global Covid Summit organization met again recently to issue its fourth declaration titled “Declaration IV - Restore Scientific Integrity.” The group issued a joint statement at the end of its deliberations representing the opinions of 17,000 physicians and medical scientists.

The group, which has many prominent physicians and researchers as part of its membership, originally met in September 2021 with the primary focus being the lack of early treatment for covid-19 patients as well as concern over the number and severity of adverse reactions to the covid vaccines not being discussed. Here is a link to the doctors and medical scientists who signed the original petition in September 2021. And, here is a link to the group’s first declaration from September 2021 inked during a conference held in Rome, Italy.

During its most recent press conference, the group focused on illuminating a number of facts that they believe implicate the vaccine manufacturers and world governments in hiding information from the public regarding the lack of efficacy of the COVID vaccines and the side effects they cause. All of this according to the group was well known before the vaccines were approved for emergency use.

Pfizer data recently released in response to a court order shows that Pfizer knew well before its vaccine was released that the efficacy of the vaccine was less than previously represented and that any protective value waned quickly. A new Danish study recently released also shines a light on how quickly the protective mechanisms of the vaccine fade - particularly when challenged by the prevalent omicron variant.

This video provides highlights from the 11 May 2022 press conference. Speakers included Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Ryan Cole, Harvey Risch, MD, Ph.D., Dr. Lynn Fynn, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, and Dr. Richard Urso.

This is the link to the full 11 May 2022 press conference.

Below is the written declaration issued by the fourth Global Covid Summit which calls for the immediate end to “COVID-19 experimental genetic therapy injections.” Additionally, the declaration says that masks were never effective against the covid-19 virus, that the pandemic emergency is over and emergency measures must be halted, and that physicians should be allowed to provide early treatment to covid-19 patients unimpeded by governments and health “authorities.”