According to the Gateway Pundit, Wisconsin is gearing up for another election steal.

The Wisconsin Election Commission admits they have 7.1 million in the database but only 3.68 million are eligible to vote. WEC and Sarah Whitt, the “Functional Lead” over the SVRS (Statewide Voter Registration System) under the Government Accountability Board, kept everything in one database. Even dead voters are not separated out. County clerks showed only 2 clicks can make voters active again. Other investigations show data missing in required fields, thousands of identical 1918 birth dates, illegible text entries, missing last names or addresses, up to 25 Voter ID’s for one registration, and other inexcusable issues. Charging $13,500 to investigators who asked for voter data helped hide these atrocities.

Gateway Pundit