The chorus of voices claiming Trump is endangering the republic continues to grow louder. The latest accusation is that the recent firings of senior FBI personnel will mean disaster. These men, we are told, have been on the frontline protecting our freedoms and are being replaced by Trump loyalists who will ride roughshod over our liberties.

It seems fitting in this light to take just a moment to review the performance of the FBI over the last nine years. What exactly has the Bureau been doing under the leadership of the patriots we are now told are being unfairly dismissed?

2016 – Russiagate

Hillary Clinton’s campaign created whole cloth the fiction that Donald Trump was a stooge of Vladimir Putin. A garbage dossier was created, filled with National Enquirer-quality accusations. The most senior personnel in the FBI participated in a politically motivated attempt to interfere in a federal election and keep Donald Trump from the White House.

2019 – Patrick Ho, CEFC, and Hunter Biden

In the course of investigating the activities of CEFC, a Chinese intelligence front company, and Patrick Ho, its representative in the United States, the FBI discovered that Ho was also in contact with Hunter Biden. They acquired mountains of evidence showing the connections between CEFC, Chinese intelligence, and the Bidens. They could plainly see that CEFC was buying influence with Joe Biden in precisely the same way it was doing in other countries and with African officials inside the United States.

The FBI arrested Ho, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecuted him for bribing African officials on U.S. soil. The FBI ignored the evidence of Ho’s connections to the Bidens, and the DOJ redacted all references to the Bidens from documents introduced into evidence during Ho’s prosecution.

2020 – Hunter’s Laptop

The FBI came into possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Its contents showed violations of federal law by Hunter Biden, his father Joe, and a number of their associates. It also showed clear evidence of connections between the Bidens and known Chinese intelligence officers. Through Apple, the FBI was able to confirm almost immediately that the laptop belonged to Hunter and its contents were genuine.

The FBI did nothing with the laptop. When 51 former intelligence officers signed on to a letter effectively branding the laptop as a fake and “Russian disinformation,” the FBI remained silent. Americans went to the polls largely ignorant of the laptop’s contents.

2021 – Charlie McGonigal and CEFC

In 2021, the FBI’s top spy hunter and the guy who had run the investigation into Patrick Ho that resulted in his conviction was found to have taken a bribe from an Albanian working for CEFC. McGonigal was arrested, convicted, and sent to prison. The fact that the Chinese intelligence front company in touch with the Bidens had found it necessary to bribe the man investigating them apparently did not interest anyone. As far as can be determined, no one ever bothered to consider the possibility that McGonigal was bought off to protect CEFC’s connections to Joe.

2022 – Mar-a-lago

The FBI raided Donald Trump’s personal residence in Florida. They seized thousands of documents, all of which appear to have been the kind of documents every former President retains. A display of supposedly classified documents was staged for the media, and photos of these documents were splashed across the front pages of every liberal news outlet in the country.

2022- Arctic Frost

The FBI initiated an investigation attempting to paint Donald Trump as having interfered in a federal election. The goal was to destroy him politically and prevent him from running for office in 2022. The investigation was initiated by partisan FBI agents for political purposes.

These are examples only. Along the way, the FBI:

Decided it needed to send two dozen heavily armed agents to arrest Roger Stone.

Assisted in putting Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon in prison for the crime of politically opposing the Biden regime.

Branded American Catholics as being domestic violent extremists.

Arrested pro-life activists.

Investigated parents who spoke at school board meetings.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the stewardship of Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, is broken. The problem lies not with the majority of front-line agents who serve our country, but with the FBI’s politicized bureaucracy. The problem lies, for example, with the FBI hierarchy that spied on President Trump’s campaign and ridiculed conservative Americans. The problem lies with FBI bureaucrats who altered and mischaracterized evidence to federal courts, circumvented safeguards, and exploited weaknesses in policies governing investigations and informants to target politically disfavored subjects and to protect favored ones. The problem lies with the FBI structure that centralizes high-profile cases in D.C., in the hands of politicized actors with politicized incentives. Quite simply, the problem—the rot within the FBI—festers in and proceeds from Washington.”

Republican Staff Report, Committee on the Judiciary, 2022

I could not agree more. I have worked with a lot of FBI agents over the years. I have found them by and large to be hardworking, patriotic Americans who put their lives on the line to protect their fellow citizens. I have nothing but respect for them and the organization as a whole. Something, however, is very wrong at the top of the FBI and has been for a very long time.

Changing that is going to require a lot more than simply putting a couple of new faces at the top of the Bureau. It is going to require the replacement of a significant number of senior personnel and a cultural transformation. We need a federal law enforcement organization. We also need to safeguard the republic.