News reports indicate that prior to seizing Congressman Scott Perry’s personal cellphone in 2022, the FBI surveilled him for roughly a month. That means they followed him and observed him without his knowledge.

A sitting Congressman.

To say this is outrageous is a gross understatement. Obscene seems a more appropriate term.

Let's start with this. The FBI claims that it surveilled Perry in order to obtain a “pattern of life” before serving him with a warrant. “Goal from surveillance is to get a pattern of life, identify his vehicle, and possibly identify a location to serve him with a SW [seizure warrant],” one of the FBI’s documents stated.

That is, to use a technical term, a “crock”.

Getting a “pattern of life” means you are watching a target to be able to predict where he will be. You might, for instance, be watching a terrorist target and intend to put your hands on him and take him into custody. To do that in the cleanest possible way, you would want to be able to predict in advance where he would be.

You might as well be planning to surreptitiously enter the apartment of a hostile intelligence officer and want to know in advance when he would be away and whether he lived alone. Nobody wants to pick a lock and enter a supposedly empty apartment and find out there is someone inside not previously identified.

Perry was not such a target. He was a sitting Congressman, and his schedule was completely predictable. Even the thickest G-Man should have been able to figure out where to find a Congressman without calling in a surveillance team.

In other words, if the FBI watched Perry, it was not because they needed to map his movements for some legitimate purpose. It was because they were identifying his contacts. They were spying on a Congressman because he was a political opponent of President Biden, and they were identifying other such opponents.

And that is really the main point here. It is not that the FBI is lying; it is why they are lying. They are covering up the fact that they were acting as the secret police for Joe Biden and his minions. They were violating U.S. law and stomping all over the Constitution.

In fact, the FBI’s surveillance of Perry was only one part of its much larger Arctic Frost investigation. That operation targeted a large number of individuals because they dared to ask questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 election and the security of mail-in ballots. American citizens exercised their right to freedom of speech, and the White House directed federal agents to go after them.

“Arctic Frost wasn’t just a case to politically investigate Trump. It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus.”

“I think it ought to remind us that it’s a continuation of what happened in the Obama administration with the Lois Lerner attack through the IRS of investigating conservative nonprofits. It’s something that shouldn’t happen in our political system, and it’s an example of FBI political weaponization.”

“It all started with Special Agent Thibault, Timothy Thibault, [who] violated every FBI protocol to set up for the Jack Smith electoral charges against President Trump. Until now, we thought that all it was about was going after President Trump, but it was going after 92 conservative groups, Republican groups, and Republican individuals, and Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point, was one of those.”

Senator Chuck Grassley

Ultimately, the rule of law depends on the willingness of the citizens of the United States to abide by the law and to allow law enforcement to do its job. The citizenry does not follow the rules and obey the law because they are afraid of the consequences. They do so because they believe it is in their self-interest, and they trust the law enforcement community and the judicial system.

When the day comes that this is no longer true, we no longer have a country. The average law-abiding citizen, once convinced that the system is rigged and law enforcement officers have become stooges for those in power, will no longer be law-abiding.

We stand now several steps down a very dangerous road. This is the same road the Roman Republic trod. In a terrifyingly short space of time, the Romans went from a society bound by laws and traditions to one in which the man on the throne ruled with an iron fist and all that mattered was raw, naked power.

We have time to turn back. We can retrace our steps and restore the Republic to health. We cannot do so, however, by pretending that what has happened has not. We must confront the magnitude of what transpired and take the necessary, hard action to make sure no one ever again attempts to use our law enforcement agencies against us.

A good start would be firing every FBI agent who participated in surveilling Congressman Scott Perry. Then we can move on from there to sorting out who needs to go to jail.