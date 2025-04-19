1.

The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

2.

Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events.

3.

Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) at inadequate biosafety levels.

4.

Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market.

5.

By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.