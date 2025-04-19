Finally - Some Truth About COVID-19 And Its Origins
1.
The virus possesses a biological characteristic that is not found in nature.
2.
Data shows that all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans. This runs contrary to previous pandemics where there were multiple spillover events.
3.
Wuhan is home to China’s foremost SARS research lab, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research (gene altering and organism supercharging) at inadequate biosafety levels.
4.
Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers were sick with COVID-like symptoms in the fall of 2019, months before COVID-19 was discovered at the wet market.
5.
By nearly all measures of science, if there was evidence of a natural origin it would have already surfaced. But it hasn’t.
We know this the only question was it accidentally or intenrionally released....sure was convenient either way
I was shocked after receiving a mailer about the new 2025 Speaker’s Series where Fauci, among other liberal icons, are included in the list of speakers. Clearly we are in the minority when viewing this man as evil.