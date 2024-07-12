Our President is a mentally incompetent individual who has taken tens of millions of dollars from hostile foreign powers. His son, who has become his de facto chief of staff, is a man thrown out of the U.S. Navy for cocaine use and who was for a period of time taking money and accepting favors from a man named Patrick Ho who Hunter himself described as the “f-ng spy Chief of China.” Our borders have ceased to exist, and millions of individuals about whom we know absolutely nothing are flooding into our country.

A significant number of these illegals are fighting-age males moving in organized groups and wearing camouflage clothing to escape detection.

It might be time to start worrying.

Judicial Watch just came out with a report focused on portions of the border in Arizona and providing significant detail on what precisely is happening and the facts that suggest something very ominous is occurring. It is worth exploring in detail.

The Border Patrol has been turned into Welcome Wagon by the Biden administration. Its resources are devoted to processing illegal immigrants and getting them moved expeditiously into the interior of the country. They have little or no time to waste for stopping the flood of fentanyl, capturing terrorists, or preventing hostile forces from invading our country. There are holes you could drive a truck through, sometimes quite literally, in what used to be our border defenses.

The magnitude of the problem is on full display in the Santa Cruz and Pima regions of Arizona. A literal army of illegals is moving into our country in these areas. Cattle ranchers acting on their own have captured thousands of these individuals on security cameras as they march northward. One law enforcement official speaking to Judicial Watch had this to say. “They are unemployed, the majority are fighting-age males and there is a strong possibility some have undergone some level of insurgency training.”

These groups of men, moving as units are usually dressed in “camouflage military uniforms, indicating a robust and well-funded supply network to ensure everyone is outfitted the same,” said an intelligence officer with extensive U.S. military training who provided Judicial Watch with pictures and graphs of recent crossings. According to Judicial Watch the uniformed men also “carry camouflaged backpacks and wear carpet booties to hide footprint tracks.”

These are not ad hoc groups of desperate individuals moving blindly through the desert. This is something else entirely.

A rancher speaking to the Daily Mail a few months ago characterized the situation precisely. “They’re not seeking asylum. They're military-age males in camouflage, Balaclavas, and a cell phone. They don't want to get caught.'

There has been no meaningful response to this activity. One rancher reported that when he complained to the Border Patrol it was suggested he stop going to portions of his property that had been overrun. Another noted that it had been a long time since he had even seen anyone from Border Patrol in his area.

One former Border Patrol agent has started making faux “challenge coins” for current agents that read “U.S. Welcome Patrol.” Those coins now reportedly circulate widely amongst Border Patrol personnel as a sign of protest against the Biden administration’s de-facto open borders policy.

This is a literal invasion. An organized force, well-funded and in many cases, well-armed, is moving into the United States and disappearing to parts unknown in the interior. We are not taking any action to stop this. We are, in fact, doing everything we can to facilitate. it.

The price we will pay is yet uncertain. What is certain is that there will be a price. Large numbers of fighting age males in camouflage are flooding into our country and our own experts note that many of them may be trained insurgents.

This will not end well.