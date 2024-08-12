Internal FBI emails that are part of the evidence filed in a President Donald J. Trump “intent to sue” document against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), reveal a number of FBI employees were shocked at the Aug. 8, 2022 raid on the former President’s residence and questioned how and why the raid was even conducted. Specifically, at least one referred to it as an “overt political antic(s).”

Trump’s attorney, Daniel Epstein, speaking to Fox News, said he filed the notice to sue the Justice Department and DOJ has 180 days from the date of receipt to respond and come to a resolution. “If no resolution is made, the case will move to federal court in the Southern District of Florida.”

The notice includes internal emails that have been submitted as evidence. Those emails show FBI officials questioned whether there was sufficient evidence for a warrant of Mar a Lago and the manner in which the investigation was being conducted. Additionally, the FBI Acting Ombudsman, Chauncenette Morey, sent feedback she was receiving from FBI personnel questioning the legitimacy of the raid and even questioning whether this was merely a “political move” by DOJ leadership. Another FBI employee referred to the FBI as the “newly formed Banana Republic” bureau.

Here are some of the comments that Morey forwarded to Assistant FBI Director Paul Abbate and others:

“Chauncenette - Did this really just happen? Am I dreaming? The FBI served a Search Warrant on a former president? The news is saying it’s about documents. Did this really just happen? I’ve lost just about lost all faith in our leadership. Obviously they forgot Crossfire Hurricane. If he took documents, give him a call and ask for them back. Like … Seriously? My own agency… A bunch of democrat political hacks up top. I don’t know how many… (Note: several words redacted)… but they may have lost one here. Is there any plan from leadership to explain these absurd actions? I no longer believe we have real PC (Note: probable cause) based on Crossfire Hurricane and everthing else I’ve seen to include targeting parents based on the AG’s letter. They need to explain their embarrassment of the Bu(rea). That used to be a mortal sin. Please convey this message. They owe our workforce an explanation of their overt political antics. Thanks,”

“Chauncenette- While you are at it, please ask them why we break out all the tools to enforce a federal misdemeanor of someone walking through the Capitol on January 6th (track down through cell phone analysis and arrest), but people can violate 18 U.S.C. § 1507 every day and harass Supreme Court Justices in broad day light on the news and NOTHING is done about it. I believe they won’t be able to answer it because the answer is that they are a bunch of political hacks of the democratic party. Federal law is quite clear. Under 18 U.S.C. § 1507, it is a criminal violation of federal law to picket or parade “near a building or residence occupied or used by (a federal) judge, juror, witness, or court officer” with the “intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duty.”