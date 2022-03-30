Shocking testimony from FBI Cyber expert…says he can’t speak to the laptop, doesn’t know who at FBI can answer Rep. Gaetz’s questions?

Gaetz asks “Is the first family compromised?”

Rep. Matt Gaetz shows the receipt of the FBI signing for the laptop that was given to them by the computer shop owner. The computer shop owner turned Hunter Bidwn’s laptop over to the FBI in December 2019.

The Washington Post released a story today titled “Inside Hunter Biden’s multimillion-dollar deals with a Chinese energy company.” It made the following comments:

“A Washington Post review confirms key details and offers new documentation of Biden family interactions with Chinese executives.”

“While many aspects of Hunter Biden’s financial arrangement with CEFC China Energy have been previously reported and were included in a Republican-led Senate report from 2020, a Washington Post review confirmed many of the key details and found additional documents showing Biden family interactions with Chinese executives.”

“Over the course of 14 months, the Chinese energy conglomerate and its executives paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle, according to government records, court documents and newly disclosed bank statements, as well as emails contained on a copy of a laptop hard drive that purportedly once belonged to Hunter Biden.”

The article qualified that it did not find evidence that Joe Biden personally benefitted, however it later stated that new documents “illustrate the ways in which his family profited from relationships built over Joe Biden’s decades in public service.”

