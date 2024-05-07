For weeks now we have watched as college campuses have been rocked by “student protests” and protest marches have wound their way through city streets. These actions began as exercises in civil disobedience. Then they evolved to the seizure of buildings and open physical confrontations with police. Now they have morphed in character once again. They have become increasingly violent and openly revolutionary in character.

No longer are the calls simply for stopping “genocide.” Now “protesters” demand the overthrow of the existing social and political order here. Israel is not the only enemy of these mobs. The United States itself must be destroyed. The means to this end will no longer be found in sitting, chanting, and hoping for peace. Violence will be necessary, and it is being employed.

Fifteen police vehicles were torched at the police training facility near the Portland Airport last week. The action has been claimed by a group calling itself Rachel Corrie’s Ghost Brigade. In true revolutionary fashion, the group then released a proclamation justifying their actions which was published on the website of Rose City Counter Info - an anarchist web platform. That proclamation reads in part:

“On May Day we torched some PPB cars at their training facility. We cut through a fence, set ten fires, and are happy it grew to burn fifteen cars! We did it for the Haymarket Martyrs.

We did it for all the Black and Indigenous rebels murdered by slavers and settlers. We did it for all the brutalized student protesters.

Above all we did it for the Palestinian martyrs! (and we want to remind the world that the “official” count is stuck at 35,000 martyrs because the Israelis bombed every hospital to stop accurate reporting of the dead). While we respect the student occupations, particularly the ones occupying buildings and causing damages to the colleges, we hate to see them passive and waiting to be attacked. Catch the police off guard! They do not believe you are free! Show them you are! Raid them before they raid you!” Rose City Counter Info

Yesterday at the Met Gala in New York a massive crowd attempted to block the event. They surged through Central Park desecrating a statue honoring World War One veterans and hanging a Palestinian flag on the monument. Their calls were not just for an end to the fighting in Palestine. They were for revolution right here at home.

Video of the event and other similar occurrences around the country show “protesters” increasingly willing to physically confront the police, deface and destroy police vehicles. They are not simply resisting arrest. They are going on offense as the good comrades in Portland suggest.

Leftist groups like the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and others sense the opportunity for the change they have worked for many, many years. They do not want a ceasefire in Gaza. They do not want universities to divest from Israel. They want to destroy the whole colonial setter, capitalist pig, heteronormative structure of America and replace it with their fevered transgender, revolutionary, non-binary future. They want to burn it all down, and they smell blood.

President Trump had it exactly right when he said a few days ago, “This is the radical Left. This is a movement from the Left, not from the Right. The Right is not your problem. Despite what like law enforcement likes to say. The FBI director said that he worries about the Right, but don’t worry about the Right — the Right’s fine. Worry about the Left because this is a movement from the Left. These are radical Left lunatics, and they gotta be stopped now because it’s gonna go on and on and it’s gonna get worse and worse.”

Faust famously made a deal with the Devil. The Devil agreed to serve Faust for a number of years, and in exchange, the Devil got Faust’s soul. Faust was eternally enslaved.

So too did the Democratic Party make a deal with the Devil and climb in bed with groups dedicated to the destruction of this country. It served the immediate political purposes of the Democrats to have mobs burning our cities and destroying our neighborhoods because it allowed them to paint a picture of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement as somehow having ignited this anger. If only the American people would entrust the care of the nation to Joe Biden and his minions, all would return to normal. We could be happy and free and united again.

It was always a lie, and the deal was a catastrophic one. The radical leftist forces that have lain dormant in this country for many decades, working behind the scenes and on our college campuses have no intention of stopping. Their goal was never the election of Biden, a cardboard cutout of a President. Their goal remains the destruction of the United States of America and the creation of a new revolutionary state.

Like Faust, the Democrats made a bad bargain, and the Devil is here to collect.