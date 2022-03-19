Per reporting from AmericanWireNews.com,:

Dr. Anthony Fauci reemerged from an apparent media hiatus only to hint that, with the COVID-19 pandemic numbers in decline, he might be retiring soon.

The 81-year-old chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden told ABC News’ “Start Here” podcast that he couldn’t stay in the job “forever” and with coronavirus waning and hospitalizations dropping, he might be stepping down soon.

“I have said that I would stay in what I’m doing until we get out of the pandemic phase and I think we might be there already if we can stay in this,” Fauci told ABC News’ Brad Mielke in a discussion on the decline in U.S. cases and hospitalizations.

“I can’t stay at this job forever. Unless my staff is gonna find me slumped over my desk one day. I’d rather not do that,” he added, with a laugh.