Dr. Fauci made his final White House press briefing appearance recently. Fauci who has been in government service for well over four decades is retiring. Press coverage of the appearance centered primarily on the moment when reporters attempted to get Fauci to address the issue of the origins of COVID and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre intervened and slammed the door on further questions.

I would rather focus on Fauci’s reaction to those questions. On screen, you can see he stood silent and seemingly contemptuous. He made no move to answer. He seemed to have no interest in answering.

Imagine yourself as Fauci. If we are to believe him, he is a well-meaning civil servant who has always acted with the best interests of the American people in mind. He saved countless lives. He stepped into the breach at a moment of national peril. ‘Only his obsession with masking and his intense desire to pump vaccines into the bodies of every living American’ prevented genocide on a scale not seen since the Black Death.

And, now, what you (Fauci) receive in return are questions suggesting you are to blame. You are some sort of monster. Your actions may have caused the deaths of a very large number of people. Would you stand silent? Or, given this one last opportunity, would you hold forth, educate the rabble and defend your name?

I don’t think you would stand silent. I think silence in this instance speaks volumes. It tells you Fauci has nothing to say. He cannot defend himself, because despite the best efforts of Big Pharma and their lackeys in the corporate media the truth is coming out.

This is increasingly an epidemic of the vaccinated.

Around the world, the facts tell the same story. A recent study from Australia found that in New South Wales in a week not a single patient admitted to the hospital with COVID was unvaccinated. Every patient admitted was at least double vaccinated. Eight out of fifteen COVID-related deaths involved individuals who had received four or more doses of the vaccine.

Ninety-two percent of COVID deaths in the United Kingdom in March 2022 were among the fully vaccinated. COVID is once again on the rise in the UK but only among those who are already triple vaccinated. Rates are falling among the unvaccinated.

Even the Washington Post, a cheerleader for vaccines since the beginning published an article recently in which it admitted that 58% of the people dying of COVID in the United States in August 2022 “were people who were vaccinated or boosted.”

You cannot vaccinate your way out of this pandemic. That has always been clear. No matter how fast you manufacture new “boosters” the virus evolves more quickly. You are in effect vaccinating people against a form of the virus that is already extinct. The only way to truly end the pandemic is to allow the population to develop lasting natural immunity.

This is not a revelation. All pandemic response planning has incorporated this knowledge for many years. That is why (at the beginning of the Covid emergency) the national pandemic response plan focused on therapeutic treatment, protecting the most vulnerable in society, and allowing herd immunity to develop. That plan was shelved when Fauci and his associates in the pharmaceutical industry sold the idea of a magical vaccine that would neutralize COVID and not incidentally make a whole lot of people very, very rich.

The vaccines increasingly appear to have very serious negative health impacts. All around the world anecdotal information and an increasing number of studies are suggesting elevated risks of myocarditis and blood clots from COVID vaccines.

The problems are so severe that Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A Ladapo recently advised against the administration of mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in younger men citing heart risks. In support of this decision, Ladapo cited an analysis conducted by Florida.

"This analysis found there is an 84 per cent increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination," said a release by Florida Department of Health.

None of this should be surprising. The vaccines were rushed to market. There is a reason why they were provided to the public under an emergency use authorization (EUA) and that the pharmaceutical companies manufacturing them were granted legal immunity from any liability for side effects. Everybody involved, Fauci first and foremost, knew that what they were doing was conducting human trials on the entire population of the United States.

Fauci sent money to Wuhan to fund gain of function research that very likely caused this pandemic and then did nothing to investigate the origins of the pandemic.

There can be, at this stage, no reasonable question about the fact that Fauci sent funding to Wuhan and that the lab was involved with research that involved making coronaviruses more dangerous to humans. There should also be no reasonable question about the fact that Fauci knew from the beginning of the pandemic that COVID-19 very likely was the product of that research.

In February 2020, Fauci met with scientists who told him that COVID-19 bore definite marks of having been “engineered,” rather than naturally occurring. The information available was sufficient for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to say in May 2020 that there was “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a lab. State Department reports had been warning for some time of sloppy lab practices at Wuhan and of the danger pathogens could escape from the facility.

Fauci knew that in June 2021 Stephen Quay, the founder of Atossa Therapeutics, and Richard Muller, a scientist who now teaches physics at the University of California’s Berkeley campus. Muller and Quay wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal titled, “The Science Suggests a Wuhan Lab Leak.” The pair wrote that the double CGG sequence seen in COVID had never been seen in nature but was a common insertion sequence used by scientists conducting gain of function research.

Fauci was also well aware of the efforts the Chinese made to cover up the origins of the pandemic. He knew that the World Health Organization (WHO), an outfit under Chinese control, chose Peter Daszak to head up the team sent to China to “investigate” the origins of the pandemic. He knew that Daszak was the same guy who had received money from Fauci to conduct gain-of-function research at Wuhan. In short, he knew that the guy sent to investigate the possibility of a lab leak was one of the people most likely to have been involved in any leak that occurred.

Daszak not surprisingly found no evidence of a lab leak.

Fauci knew that the Chinese never turned over any information on the details of exactly what research they had been doing on bat coronaviruses at Wuhan. He also knew the Chinese destroyed all the coronavirus samples on which they had been working.

Fauci said nothing. He did nothing.

Perhaps, most incredibly, Fauci is still funding gain of function research just like that which appears to have caused the worldwide COVID disaster. Just last month Fauci’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded Peter Daszak, yet another grant to conduct experiments on bats and “assess their ability to infect humans.”

Apparently, one pandemic was not enough for Dr. Fauci. Or maybe COVID just didn’t turn out to be deadly enough.

The damage done by Fauci’s actions and inactions is almost incalculable. His refusal to admit his error is inexcusable. The arrogance he demonstrated on stage at his final press appearance is consistent with the way he has behaved throughout this entire crisis. The priority was never public health. The priority was always protecting his own image and covering up the impact of his decisions.

Fauci will soon leave public service. We will be living with the impact of his mistakes for a very long time.

Share