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Debbie Blodgett's avatar
Debbie Blodgett
4h

My profound sadness and heartfelt condolences to your family. He was a speaker of truth and he will be sorely missed.

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Lance Gatling's avatar
Lance Gatling
4h

RIP Sam.

Thank you for your service in uniform, out of uniform, and afterwards.

You made a difference at all times.

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