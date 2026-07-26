Sam passed quietly at the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) Philadelphia, PA on the evening of 25 July, 2026. His wife, four children, remaining brother and other family members were with him. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy as we mourn the loss of our best friend, husband, father and truth teller. He will be missed greatly for many reasons by so many. His family is profoundly grateful to the doctors and medical staff who cared for him, and to all of you who have shared your prayers, well-wishes, and support.