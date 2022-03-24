Jack Maxey and Sam Faddis sat down with Mary Grace for separate interviews on Hunter Biden’s “laptop from hell.” Maxey reveals that he is in Switzerland working with a team to uncover new information from Hunter’s laptop and also working to publish the content of the laptop for the public to see for themselves what the contents reveal - minus personal information like phone numbers, email addresses, sensitive photos, etc. Maxey also calls out a number of individuals who he feels have betrayed our country and President Trump.

Maxey noted that when the laptop was first examined in October 2020, there were clear issues regarding SEC and other violations that were evident. Maxey received Hunter Biden’s laptop from Rudy Giuliani in October 2020 and it was Maxey who gave a copy to the Daily Mail of London and more recently to the Washington Post. The contents of that laptop have also been given to the Senate Judiciary committee with no resulting investigations or official inquiries revealed to date.

Maxey states that in the new 450 GB of information they just found, there are photos that may include children that they will examine in conjunction with Swiss law enforcement in the next few days..

Here’s Maxey’s interview with Mary Grace:

Mary Grace recommends listening to her 24-hour earlier interview with Sam Faddis who relates all the details of what was known about the laptop contents.

Mary Grace’s interview with Sam Faddis:

