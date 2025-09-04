“The Trump Administration is fond of declaring that its motto is “America First.” The idea seems OK on the surface. Who, after all, would be for “America Second”? But it is actually both an empty slogan – what does the phrase even mean? – and an insidious mask for an arrogant and ignorant but nevertheless triumphalist approach to the world and America’s place in it.”

“The corollary idea of “America First” – that the U.S. has somehow been fooled by others and must regain some imaginary lost status – is a pernicious illusion. It’s just not true. In fact, the Trump Administration’s efforts – declaring unnecessary trade wars, snubbing Allies, pooh-poohing their interests, demanding fealty and exaggerated “gratitude” from all and sundry while itself kowtowing to adversaries, fumbling one difficult international issue after another, savagely dismantling U.S. capabilities to deal with those issues – have actually weakened and endangered America. Far from putting America first, it has ignored the national interest even when it has understood it, in favor of greed, wishful thinking, and short-term personal gain, all the while imagining itself holding, as Trump likes to think of it, the high cards. By arrogantly quitting an international organization and a potentially cooperative undertaking one after another, it has pointlessly given away the U.S.' place at the head of the table.”

Tom Wolfson, member of The Steady State, posting on August 28, 2025

Here, in a nutshell, is the response of the Deep State to Trump and the America First movement. Everything was fine until you showed up. Don’t rock the boat. Everything looks just great from where we sit.

In the real America, the factories have closed. Good jobs are hard to find. People work at Amazon warehouses frantically stuffing boxes with cheap plastic junk made in China. The boxes are sent out in trucks driven by other Americans who used to have good jobs with benefits and delivered to Americans living in mobile homes or tiny apartments who are themselves working multiple dead-end jobs just to avoid eviction.

Not in DC. Loudoun County, Virginia, just outside the District border, is the richest county in America. Of the top ten richest jurisdictions in the United States, in fact, four are in the DC area. The Washington, DC - Alexandria - Arlington area overall has the highest median income in the nation.

In the real America, the first row of parking spots outside big box stores like Home Depot is reserved for Purple Heart recipients. The men and women who actually do the fighting in the wars they love to start in Washington come, of course, from these areas where other options in life are sorely limited. Not in DC. You would be hard-pressed to drive through Great Falls or Bethesda and see any sign of twenty years of conflict.

In the real America, public education has collapsed. Kids “graduate” from high school and are still functionally illiterate. They have no discernible skills. They are doomed from the moment they enter the workforce, condemned to a life of minimum wage jobs or incarceration. Their teachers remain focused on advancing leftist social agendas and pushing Marxist-Leninist dogma.

The kids of the denizens of Permanent Washington attend private schools, finish their indoctrination at Ivy League schools, and then settle into high-paying positions at the same agencies and government contractors that employ their parents.

Out in the hinterland, where real Americans live, drugs are tearing society apart. Fentanyl is transforming men and women into literal zombies. It and a host of other deadly substances pour across the border in vast quantities and are poisoning America.

Crime is making life unbearable. Entire neighborhoods are shooting galleries. Kids too young to get a learner’s permit are carrying guns and killing each other in the street.

Illegal immigrants are stealing jobs from blue-collar Americans and walling them out of the workforce. Entire neighborhoods feel more like foreign countries than part of the United States. Jobs that used to provide stepping stones into the workforce are now effectively off limits to native born Americans.

The men and women who wield power in DC don’t care about any of these things. They worry more about the “morality” of controlling our own borders, think “globally,” and stay well clear of any of the areas where carjackings and murders are daily occurrences. They don’t know anyone who has been robbed, and they don’t really understand what the “Neanderthals” in the MAGA movement are so fired up about.

Average Americans watch fall approaching and begin to think about winter, heating bills, and shoveling snow. They wonder how they will pay the rent, keep the pipes from freezing, and still find money for groceries. In DC, they are terrified of “global warming” and fixated on killing off gas stoves and putting up more windmills. The price of energy is nothing compared to the moral obligation we owe the Third World.

The men and women in our armed forces, the people who will actually do the fighting in any future war, look at the state of our military and wonder when the day will come that we are the ones signing surrender documents written by an adversary. They know our industrial base is all but gone. They know how short we are on munitions and how thin our defenses really are. They understand that Communist China, fueled by our investment dollars, is gaining ground fast and may soon be able to defeat our forces in the Pacific.

In DC, government bureaucrats are getting filthy rich off insider trading in the stock market, and corporations are wallowing in cash made from betting on Beijing. Nobody even thinks about changing course. There is too much money to be made.

Most Americans see a nation in decline. They are having none of it. They have risen up and demanded change. They want a safe, secure, and prosperous future for themselves and their children. The man in the White House wants the same thing, and he is working tirelessly, every day, to make it a reality.

In Permanent Washington, they dread the idea of change. They will fight tooth and nail against it. You and all the rest of those Americans who won’t shut up are the problem. Everything looks really good from where the “elite” sits.

And, what does “America First” even mean anyway?