Only a matter of a few years ago, El Salvador was one of the most dangerous places on the planet. In 2015, the murder rate was 106 per 100,000 people. Then President Bukele declared a state of emergency and did something unthinkable. He put the criminals in jail. He destroyed the gangs.

The homicide rate in 2025 stood at 1.3 per 100,000 people. In the whole country, there were 82 murders. All of those cases were solved.

“This positions El Salvador as the safest nation in the Western Hemisphere.”

Salvadoran Public Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro.

The murder rate in Baltimore in 2025 was 24 per 100,000. They are touting that as a victory, given that the bloodshed in the past was even worse.

My wife and I recently traveled to El Salvador to see for ourselves what the situation was on the ground. We have a lot of old friends who served there over the years, but we had never been.

What we found was eye-opening.

The airport in San Salvador is brand new and highly efficient. We went through passport control in moments and still found our suitcases already waiting for us when we reached the baggage area. The lady at the rental car desk was professional and courteous. We were on the road and headed for our destination in moments.

People were friendly and engaging. The roads were well-marked and well-maintained. There was a sense of a country that works and a people who are optimistic and building something important for the future.

When we saw police on the street, they were professional, well-groomed, wearing neat, smart uniforms and carrying their weapons professionally and safely. There has been consistent criticism of Bukele from the left and the suggestion that he has turned El Salvador into some kind of police state. That is not at all what we saw. We saw happy people grateful for the efforts of law enforcement to keep them safe and secure.

The same went for the Army soldiers we saw in the more remote areas we visited. They were professional. They were disciplined. They interacted with the population easily and were well received by everyone we saw.

Salvadoreans have seen the Devil up close. They know how good things are now. They want to continue down this road and not return to the evil they experienced before.

We shopped in grocery stores every bit as clean and well-stocked as a Wegmans or other major American supermarket. We paid in American dollars, because that is the actual official currency of the country.

We traveled freely wherever we wanted. There were no roadblocks. There were no checkpoints. We saw American and European tourists in even the more remote parts of the country.

We saw a nation on the mend and moving quickly into the future.

There are some hard lessons in all this for the American Left. Our greatest cities are plagued by crime, filthy, and bleeding residents and businesses. They are failures, not because we do not know what to do, but because we have lost the will to do so.

We care more about criminals than the law.

We have so twisted our worldview as to convince ourselves that allowing the mentally ill and drug addicted to defecate in the street and sleep in the gutter represents progress.

We demonize the men and women who enforce our laws and glorify those who embrace criminality.

President Bukale did not have to invent new laws or new techniques in order to save El Salvador. All he had to do was to demonstrate that he had the backbone and courage to do what was right. Gangs were terrorizing the people of El Salvador. Bukele crushed them, locked them up, and gave his people their lives back.

Time for us to demonstrate the same courage here. Time to take back our streets and lock up the men and women who now believe they can terrorize their fellow citizens and escape the consequences of their actions.

We went to El Salvador. We saw the reality of life there now. I hope we also saw what the future has in store for us here.

Oh, and maybe the Mexicans might want to put in a call to President Bukele as well.