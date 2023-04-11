Once upon a time, America had minstrel shows. These featured white performers in black face singing, dancing, and acting out racist stereotypes of purported “black” behavior. They have, thank God, been consigned to the dustbin of history. Unfortunately, for us, they have been replaced by a ‘New Age’ minstrel show in the form of Dylan Mulvaney.

Dylan Mulvaney is a guy and a failed Broadway actor. He has now reinvented himself as a girl and spends his time regaling us with stories of his “girlhood.” He prances around dressed like some mad Barbie doll expressing his delight with now being in possession of tampons (no word on where he puts them) and his enlarging nipples.

Throughout his routine, Mulvaney engages in what can only be described as overtly offensive behavior in which he acts out what are in his mind stereotypical female characteristics.

“How do you unwind?” “I sit myself in the bathtub and I let the shower run over me for like… kind of a long time. And then I put my Cetaphil on and watch Love on the Spectrum, and it makes me really happy.” Mulvaney in an interview with GirlBoss

“Is there an experience you've had as a woman that has lived up to your expectations?” “ One of my favorite moments has been going to the girl’s bathroom with my girlfriends. Before, as a gay man, as a gay boy, I would always watch my girlfriends walk into the bathroom and have that Kiki moment. Sometimes I'd sneak in, but there was this level of shame, like, "Oh God, I'm in the girl’s bathroom." But now it's, "Oh, I belong here and this is my space." It is scary sometimes, but especially if I'm with another woman, I do feel very safe. And it's been just fun to enjoy girl joy—it's a real thing! Women really know how to gas you up and make you feel good. I love Joni Mitchell's song called "Both Sides Now:" I've seen the clouds from both sides now, from up and down. I really do feel like I have seen gender from both sides.” Mulvaney in an interview with Eonline

“I’ve already cried three times, I wrote a scathing email that I did not send. I ordered dresses that I couldn’t afford and then when someone asked me how I was, I said ‘I’m fine!’ when I wasn’t fine. So, how’d I do ladies?” Mulvaney chronicling his transition to being a “girl” on Day 1 of his “girlhood.”

Wonder what makes Mulvaney engage in such insulting and irrational behavior? Wonder no longer. Mulvaney is now worth $3 million and is scooping up contracts with American corporations daily. Mulvaney sells Bud Light Beer. Mulvaney, who as a man has no breasts, markets sports bras for Nike. Mulvaney markets makeup. He is pulling down $100 thousand a month already.

For decades women in this country have fought for equality and dignity. Throughout they have struggled against the demeaning stereotypes advanced by male chauvinists. They have had to prove that they were not “emotional,” that they were not weak, and that they could stand toe to toe with men and succeed on their own merits.

Now, after all of that struggle and the success women have achieved we find somehow we have traveled through some sort of portal in time and space to a place where men can masquerade as women, ridicule women, and then be celebrated as pioneers of some sort. It is sick. It is twisted. It is an insult to every real woman who has fought her whole life to be taken seriously and to triumph in a world still dominated by men.

Mulvaney does not celebrate anything. He mocks. He ridicules. Girls are silly, emotional, frivolous things that spend their lives soaking in bubble baths and ordering clothes online. He is as much a champion of women’s rights as Al Jolson was of black empowerment. He ought not be celebrated. He ought to be booed off stage.

Mulvaney is not a hero. He is not a trailblazer. He is a huckster. He is a fraud. His prancing around mimicking “girls” is offensive and every corporation that hires him should be boycotted by every American with a shred of decency.

Mulvaney is a sad little man, and his performance is nothing more than a modern-day minstrel show.

