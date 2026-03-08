AND Magazine

Frank
1h

Where are the Iranians getting components for drone engines? Can we destroy inventories and interdict new parts supply? Mossad must have insight into this realm . Also, wasnt Iran on the verge of having to evacuate Teheran due to water shortage months prior to the start of the war? What became of that water shortage??

Rob B.
1h

If you want a ‘quick’ end to this dustup, drop the ultimate hammer … a nuke or two!

Considered as … ‘crazy talk’ but, we had to do it in Japan to end that war.

