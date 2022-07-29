Dutch Farmers Still Protesting - A Social Media Update
Dutch farmers' protest continue day and night unabated. Tonight on the A50 motorway in Apeldoorn. Dutch farmers are not joking.
Dutch farmers have taken an almost war like posture against the globalists that are still hell bent on causing the Great Reset. Fires, dropping manure on the roads, and other protests. They aren't playing games.
Dutch Farmers Resisting - you may ask yourself "why isn't my mainstream media even mentioning this?"
‘The Place is on Fire‘: Dutch Farmer Road Blockades, Hay Fires Continue breitbart.com/europe/2022/07… via @BreitbartNews Good for you guys. Stand up to government Gestapo stop them now they had it to good for to long. Hip Hip hooray
Taking a page out of fellow WEF comrade Justin Trudeau’s book, Dutch PM Mark Rutte has decided to label nationwide farmer protests as “small” and “unacceptable.”
🇳🇱 👨🌾 #DutchFarmers Protest on the Red Line. 🚨Motorway block Netherland's A35 Highway every direction. Anti green #Agenda2030 Anti Govt 👊#NoFarmsNoFood. Time to Come to a Solution #WeMoveAsOne #boereninverzet #FarmersProtest #DutchUprising #netherlandsfarmers #WEF #SONDAKİKA
Are Climate Alarmists and Elites Deliberately Creating a Future Food Shortage? From our latest livestream #ClimateScam #DutchFarmers #netherlandsfarmers #canada #fertilizer #livestock #farmers #foodshortage #WEF
