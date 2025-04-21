There is significant speculation in the press about the possibility of unilateral drone strikes on cartel targets inside Mexico. The exact status of any such effort is unknown, but the idea raises some interesting operational and planning issues worthy of discussion. That there are monsters in Mexico who remain untouched by the Mexican authorities is indisputable. What to do about it remains a question that has not yet been satisfactorily answered.

Let’s leave aside for a moment the massive political consequences of beginning to take unilateral military action inside Mexican territory. The fallout from that would presumably be huge. Let’s focus instead on – HOW we might carry out such an operation.

The issue is not hitting a target on the ground inside Mexico and killing the individuals at that location. We have more than enough options, even if we restrict this to the use of unmanned platforms. We have vast experience with the use of such platforms against terrorist targets in many places around the globe. If we can locate the target, we can kill it.

Therein lies the rub.

In the spring of 2003, I was in charge of a CIA base in Kurdistan running operations designed to “prepare the battlefield” for the U.S. military. The air war was about to start. We were getting ready to go to war overtly and take out Saddam Hussein.

One of our missions was to locate targets in regime-controlled territory and provide their coordinates to the Air Force so our aircraft could hit them. These targets included surface-to-surface missile batteries, command centers, communications centers, Iraqi intelligence units, etc. Most of the locations where these targets were located in peacetime were well known.

That did not mean these targets would be at those locations once the balloon went up. The Iraqis were well aware that we had satellites and other assets that could provide high-quality “overhead”. They were also well aware that we were intercepting their radio transmissions and cellular communications.

So, as we approached the onset of hostilities, the Iraqis dispersed their operations. Intelligence units that had operated out of well-known headquarters compounds moved into residential neighborhoods and began to operate out of homes, mosques, and schools. Other units did the same. Comms went dark. Vehicles were dispersed. All of the intel we had on target locations became useless.

Fortunately, we had anticipated this action. We were ready for it. Beginning many months before we had begun to stand up and train teams of Kurdish operatives to send into regime-controlled territory, put “eyes on” our targets, and then follow the Iraqis as they dispersed and hid in what they believed to be “secret” locations. Our teams were equipped with communications gear and GPS units. As fast as the Iraqis settled into their new locations, we had their precise locations mapped and the intel on its way to the folks who needed it. When the air war kicked off, these targets were obliterated in short order.

That did not happen because of pictures taken from space or intercepts coming into Fort Meade. It happened because we had the requisite human assets on the ground.

The granularity provided by our Kurdish teams was impressive. Still, a single report from a team was not regarded as sufficient for our purposes. We had all the confidence in the world in our teams, but handing a foreign asset the capacity to designate a home that looked to all appearances like a private dwelling as a target was not acceptable. The team could be wrong. The team could also have its own motives for telling us to bomb any particular location. We might be getting ready to kill a key Republican Guard general. We might also realize later that we had been maneuvered into killing somebody’s business competitor or a romantic rival.

In any event, we put in place procedures that required confirmation for any designation of a target. What that might be would vary from case to case, but we needed something to tell us that we were hitting a legitimate target and not being used to settle a score or simply relying upon inaccurate, unreliable intel. We also needed solid information that satisfied our baseline concerns about collateral damage. We were not in the business of killing women, children, and non-combatants.

I could discuss the myriad of issues associated with this kind of effort indefinitely, but I think the above is sufficient to make the point. This is about a lot more than just flying a drone around and putting a Hellfire missile through somebody’s window.

Consider how this all applies in the context of the possible targeted killing of cartel leaders. Getting pictures via satellite or other reconnaissance assets of the locations these individuals are known to frequent is easy. Collecting intelligence on their communications is also relatively straightforward. Does that tell you precisely where the target individual is at any moment in time? Not necessarily. Maybe somebody else is carrying his phone today. Maybe somebody else is riding in his vehicle.

Perhaps most importantly, given the nature of the targets under consideration, who else is at the target location at the time you choose to attack? Are family members present in the building you are about to obliterate? Is the cartel leader, monster that he is, also a father, and is his young daughter sitting next to him in the back seat of the vehicle you are about to vaporize?

There are massive political implications here. There are also not inconsequential moral ones.

In Iraq, we could look at satellite images all day long and listen to communications forever, but the only way we really knew what was happening inside a target building was to put “eyes on” and get ground truth. The same will be true for any strikes inside Mexico. We are going to need assets, by definition unknown to the Mexicans and operating without their assistance, to provide the detailed, timely, and reliable human reporting required.

Who is going to provide that intelligence? What agency of the federal government, as currently constituted and operating, begins to have the capability to put in place and direct the assets that would be required to produce this kind of intel? Who has eyes on the targets? I am afraid the answer is no one.