Belleville, New Jersey, Mayor Michael Melham says that the state of New Jersey gave him guidance that if a drone was downed, “we’re immediately to call the bomb squad of our county, and, second, our fire department has been instructed to make sure they wear HAZMAT suits” like it’s an attack on the homeland.

Melham stated during an interview, “On the way here, I was on the phone with my OEM team and we now have guidance coming from the state. And that guidance does say two different things. First of all, if there is a downed drone in our vicinity, we’re immediately to call the bomb squad of our county, and, second, our fire department has been instructed to make sure they wear HAZMAT suits.”

The interviewer, Harris Faulkner, then asked, “So, if something falls out of the sky that people have seen…you’re to treat this [like] more than a plane crash, it’s treated like an attack on the homeland?”

Melham answered, “That is correct because they’re not quite sure if there’s a payload or not, and that’s what we were told during our briefing on Wednesday.”

Later, Melham said, “it sounds like it might very well be our highest-level government, it might be government assets that are being deployed as a countermeasure.”

Earlier this week the Pentagon advised that there was no evidence of the existence of the drones people report seeing and that the “drones” were likely fixed-wing aircraft. So, why would anyone be providing guidance regarding drones and possible weaponized payloads?

Sheriff Michael Mastronardy got so fed up with drones in Ocean County, New Jersey this week that he sent up his own “industrial grade” drone to follow one of 50 unmanned aerial vehicles seen by police “coming off the ocean”. According to Mastronady, the target drone easily evaded his own drone and vanished.

The police officer who saw the drones alerted the state police, the FBI, and the U.S. Coast Guard. Coast Guard officials then reported 13 drones, with wingspans of eight feet, following one of their vessels.

Yesterday Stewart Airport, about an hour north of New York City, was closed for a period of time due to drone activity overhead. That prompted Governor Kathy Hochul to issue this statement.

“Last night, the runways at Stewart Airfield were shut down for approximately one hour due to drone activity in the airspace. This has gone too far.” “In mid-November, I directed the New York State Intelligence Center to actively investigate drone sightings and coordinate with federal law enforcement to address this issue, and those efforts are ongoing. But in order to allow state law enforcement to work on this issue, I am now calling on Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act. This bill would reform legal authorities to counter-UAS and strengthen the FAA’s oversight of drones, and would extend counter-UAS activities to select state and local law enforcement agencies.” “Extending these powers to New York State and our peers is essential. Until those powers are granted to state and local officials, the Biden Administration must step in by directing additional federal law enforcement to New York and the surrounding region to ensure the safety of our critical infrastructure and our people.”

People in New Jersey are now reporting that the alarms on their cars are being activated when drones are overhead. According to the reports, the vehicles’ lights also begin to flash. And now, there are unconfirmed reports of odd noises coming in over satellite radio channels.

How much of this is real and how much is mass hysteria is unclear. In some cases, it seems obvious that some of the video being posted has been deliberately manipulated by people perpetrating a hoax. In other cases, though, it seems hard to explain what is being reported.

These kinds of reports are also not confined to New Jersey. Similar kinds of things are being reported coast to coast with increasing frequency.

I am as baffled as the majority of Americans as to what is going on. Not every report that is coming in is credible. Some have innocent explanations. But, there are too many serious, substantive people weighing in for us to simply dismiss all of this.

Making it all worse, of course, is the fact that our federal and state governments have lost all credibility. We have been lied to far too often. We all watched a Chinese spy balloon drift over some of our most sensitive military installations and only be shot down when it had completed whatever its mission was. Put simply the American people do not any longer trust anything they are told, and they no longer believe our law enforcement and intelligence agencies are on their side.

No one understands what the hell is happening. No one feels safe. That needs to change. We need action, and we need it now.