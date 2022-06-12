Mr. Misster is an establishment in Dallas, Texas that would be most easily described as a “gay bar.” Its Google business page calls it a “sophisticated bar and lounge that transitions into a late-night hotspot as the evening progresses.” Reviews provide some insight into the nature of the establishment, starting with this one-star review:

Wednesday nights has brought this establishment down hill. The crowd has definitely changed over the months, the new crowd destroys the establishment; by destroying the image of this bar. Destroying the image how? Utilizing drugs on the dance floor, in the bathrooms, fighting, pushing around, destroying bar furniture etc. The $3 drinks definitely call out the unwanted crowd from other bars in the neighborhood. A change is needed or else mister mister will not last long before one of these people get the bar in a serious issue.

A more favorable review, five stars:

A great little gay bar that definitely gets lively! Really friendly staff and a good place to check out when bar hopping. 😀

Mr. Misster regularly hosts a “Champagne Drag Brunch” on Saturdays which they describe as a “wild, bottle popping Day Party.”

On Saturday, June 4 they held an event called “Drag The Kids to Pride” which was described as a “family-friendly spin-off” of the normal “Champagne Drag Brunch” and “fit for guests of all ages.” Adults were provided access to “Mimosa Towers” and attendees under 21 were provided access to “mocktails.” The event description states that the event had “FIVE limited spots for young performers to take the stage solo, or with a queen of their choosing!”

A video of the event does indeed show several "young performers” taking the stage with a drag queen, but it is unclear whether these children were given a choice.

Another video, provided by self-described “occasional internet troll” Isabella Riley, shows a drag queen dancing to music with the chorus,

Baby, I can see us movin' like that (like that)

Baby, I can see us touchin' like that (like that)

Baby, I can see us kissin' like that (like that)

while children give him money. Babies appear to be present.

During this man’s performance, a large, neon sign is visible that exclaims, “It’s Not Gonna Lick Itself!”

Another drag queen performed Dua Lipa’s “Let’s Get Physical” at the same event.

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen reported on a boy sitting at the bar that appeared to be more interested in his Nintendo game system than the event surrounding him.

Tayler Hansen alleges that he witnessed the boy tell the bartender that he was not gay. The boy’s mother interjected and informed the bartender that her son was lying and her son was gay.

This is not the first time that drag shows have been organized for children. These types of events have been occurring for years.

Drag Queen Story Hour is a national organization with chapters across the United States and overseas. It describes itself as “drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

Ignoring what is being read to children, these drag shows organized for children are not normally confined to “reading stories” as is clear from the above-mentioned event in Dallas.

Sometimes drag “demon queens” play the flute for children.

Sometimes drag queens teach children how to “twerk.” For those of you who do not know what twerking is, Oxford Languages defines it as “dancing to popular music in a sexually provocative manner involving thrusting hip movements and a low, squatting stance.”

Sometimes child drag queens dance for adults.

These drag shows, and other efforts in the LGBT+ movement, seem to be having their intended effect. Children are being provided role models to emulate and as the last video illustrates, some of these children are learning quickly.

Each successive generation in the United States has reported an increasing percentage of individuals that identify as LGBT+. Bill Maher, host of Real Time with Bill Maher, recently joked that if the trend keeps going “we will all be gay in 2054.”

The trend is actually growing faster than that. If the current exponential trend were to continue, 100 percent of individuals born in 2032 would eventually end up identifying as LGBT+.