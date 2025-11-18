Dr. Steven Hatfill - Big Pharma Fights Back

Sam Faddis interviews Dr. Steven Hatfill about mRNA vaccines, the fight against Big Pharma within HHS, and the actual effects of mRNA vaccines on our bodies. Is Big Pharma winning the war right now? It sure seems so.

Dr. Hatfill is a virologist and biological defense specialist with a broad range of experience in infectious disease control, disaster preparedness, and toxicology. He holds medical fellowships from several prestigious institutions, including Oxford University, the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, and the National Research Council, where he researched the Ebola virus at the U.S. Army Institute for Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick.

-Board eligible in Hematological Pathology.

- Received specialized training in chemical weapon demilitarization at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

- Certified national instructor for the Nunn-Lugar Domestic Hospital Disaster Preparedness program.

- Served as an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Clinical Research and Leadership and the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Tropical Medicine at the George Washington University Medical Center and School.

- Senior Fellow at the London Center for Policy Analysis and a consultant to the Center for Security Policy.

Hatfill trained and helped to establish the Rapid Hemorrhagic Fever Response Teams for the National Medical Disaster Unit in Kenya, Africa, in 2015. He also trained as a U.N. Weapons Inspector for UNMOVIC in 2000.

Hatfill is the lead author of “Three Seconds Until Midnight,” prophetically published two months before the US COVID-19 outbreak. He is also the co-author of the book “The CCP is at War with America.” He has been published in numerous peer-reviewed scientific publications.