In Alice in Wonderland, a young girl named Alice falls down a rabbit hole and lands in a bizarre alternate reality called Wonderland where nothing makes sense. Every one of the characters around her acts in a nonsensical, illogical fashion. And, yet, no one appears to notice. You can say and do the most absurd things and they will all be treated as if they were perfectly normal.

Sometime in January 2021 apparently this entire nation fell down a rabbit hole.

The ongoing dumpster fire that is the Biden administration has many notable characteristics. Perhaps chief amongst them is the complete denial of reality. The most absurd things are said and done, and they are treated as being normal, rational, and logical.

Take the recent spate of balloon downings. The official line is now that the first balloon – the one shot down off the coast of Carolina – was likely a spy balloon from China. The other three we are now told were “benign.”

“The intelligence community's current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.” Joe Biden

Recreation? Pray-tell, Joe. What form of recreation involves a balloon operating at 100,000 feet?

Private companies? Research institutions? That nebulous conclusion constitutes a serious assessment by the intelligence community?

I don’t know how many companies make and manufacture balloons that operate in the stratosphere. I am going to venture a guess that it’s a pretty small number. I also don’t know exactly how many entities on the planet send up balloons and instruments capable of circling the globe, but, again, I’ll go out on a limb and say it’s not a huge number.

So, if you have photographs of these objects and radar tracks showing where they came from, and you have actually done a serious assessment, you should be able to tell us not just that they are “benign” but who made them, who launched them and what they were actually doing. You shouldn’t have to guess at their purpose. You should know.

And, by the way, where are the owners of these “benign” objects? If I was the head of some research institute somewhere on the globe and you just shot down my completely “benign” high-altitude balloon collecting data on the climate wouldn’t I be saying something right about now? Wouldn’t the university that just watched its multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art research project go down in flames be speaking up and demanding restitution?

Strange. No one anywhere on the planet wants to claim any of these “benign” objects. No one wants to admit they had anything to do with any of them. That feels more like behavior associated with clandestine operations than legitimate research activities.

Back here in the real world, the one Biden tries assiduously to avoid, the truth is painfully obvious. It has been laid out meticulously by Amir Siraj of Harvard University. The available data shows that the “benign” objects shot down over the United States originated from a site in Inner Mongolia. That’s China. It also happens to be the location of a secret Chinese facility connected to – you guessed it – a Chinese spy balloon program.

Seems like a very odd place from which to launch high-altitude recreational vehicles.

Siraj is a fellow at the Harvard College Observatory. He is also the Director of Interstellar Objects Studies for the Galileo Project. He is the youngest scientist ever named to Forbes “30 Under 30” list. He is a recipient of more awards and accolades than we have space to list here. In his spare time, because being the smartest guy on the planet was not challenging enough, Siraj is now becoming a concert pianist.

In short, in case of a conflict between Siraj’s conclusions and those of Joe Biden, I am going to go with Siraj.

The Inner Mongolia site identified by Siraj is one of at least two such secret balloon launch facilities in China. The other is on Hainan Island. Interestingly, Hainan island is the location from which U.S. authorities now admit the first Chinese balloon was launched.

The available evidence is pretty clear. We have not been shooting down research balloons or runaway recreational aircraft. We have been shooting down a series of Chinese spy balloons sent over our most sensitive military facilities. As we have noted previously, such balloons are capable not just of collecting as they go but of dropping sensors that continue to collect data and send it back to China via satellite.

We need to understand why this is happening. We need to follow every lead. We should assume time is of the essence and that this is happening for a reason.

Or, alternatively, we can follow Biden down the rabbit hole, ignore the evidence in front of us, and simply wait for reality to intrude.

Share