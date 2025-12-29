There are a lot of shrill voices in the press these days talking about Israel. One camp contends that the Israelis are pure evil and behind more or less every bad thing that happens on planet Earth. The other holds, in essence, that Benjamin Netanyahu is a biblical prophet and that the United States is compelled to support him in all that he does or says.

The truth, as usual, is a lot more complex and also, paradoxically, a lot more straightforward.

The Israelis act in their own self-interest.

When it is to their benefit to tell us the truth, they do so. When it is better to lie, they lie. When it behooves them to simply withhold information from us, they are quite comfortable with this too. And, yes, occasionally, they are just plain wrong.

In other words, shockingly enough, Israel acts like every other nation-state on the planet.

None of this is surprising, and none of it is a problem unless and until we find ourselves dependent on the Israelis for intelligence and forced to rely on them for the information we need to make critical decisions regarding American national security. Which brings us, of course, to the impending visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will be at Mar-a-Lago on Monday to talk about the situation in Gaza and to press his case for further attacks on Iran.

The last time we went down this road, Netanyahu was flagging Israeli intelligence, contradicting our own, which suggested that Iran was on the verge of a nuclear breakout. If we did not act, he suggested, it would be too late. Iran would have nuclear weapons, and they would have the will to use them.

This time, the narrative is different. We are going to be told that the goal must be regime change, or we will be locked into an endless cycle in which all we do is buy slightly more time, and no permanent resolution of the problem is achieved. The only solution is for the United States to join Israel in massive, widespread attacks on targets all over Iran with the ultimate goal of bringing down the mullahs and ending the Islamic Republic.

Are the Israelis telling us the truth, or are they spinning the intelligence for their own purposes to pull us into an open-ended conflict that could blow up the entire Middle East? The answer to that question ideally should be provided by our own intelligence agencies. They are the ones charged with focusing on America’s national security and telling us what is happening abroad.

And, therein, as they say, lies the rub.

The United States has some impressive technical intelligence capabilities. If it exists on planet Earth, we can probably take a picture of it from space. If somebody sends a message to anyone anywhere using any form of electronic transmission, we can probably intercept it and decrypt it.

Unfortunately, intelligence is a lot more than that. It is plans and intentions and thoughts and private discussions. It is not just the number of missile launchers that is important. It is what the nation in question, in this case – Iran – intends to do with them.

To discern that you need spies.

You need an effective human intelligence apparatus, one that remembers the art of tradecraft. You need men and women who can move in and out of the shadows, convince key people inside target organizations to risk their lives on our behalf, and then make it back safely and securely to tell the tale. You need a relatively small, very flat, and very flexible organization that can steal the crown jewels and make it look easy.

We don’t have that anymore. We have wiring diagrams and PowerPoint presentations, and lots and lots of flat-screen computer monitors. We have endless layers of middle management, massive budgets, and a whole bunch of people sitting behind desks in Washington who could just as easily be running shoe companies as conducting operations.

And, so, we don’t really know to what extent Netanyahu is telling us the truth, to what extent he is lying, and to what extent he may believe what he is saying but just be wrong in his conclusions. The President of the United States is going to sit down with the Prime Minister of Israel to discuss matters of the utmost importance without the critical support he needs from our human intelligence apparatus.

President Trump has long since demonstrated that his instincts are top-notch. He is not easily misled. That does not change the fact that he should not be reduced to guessing about the legitimacy of the information Netanyahu will provide. Before Trump sits down with Israel’s Prime Minister, he should already know what is really going on, what threats actually exist, and what the consequences will be of giving the Israelis what they want.

We cannot let the Israelis steer. We need to be in control of our own national security, and for that, we need a resurrection of American human intelligence capabilities.