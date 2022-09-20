Don Lemon Suggests British Royal Family Pay Reparations For Slavery - An Interesting Discussion Ensues
CNN’s Don Lemon tells British Royal Family commentator, Hilary Fordwich, that the royal family should pay reparations for slavery. Fordwich suggests that we should follow the supply chain and also pointed out that Britain was the first nation to abolish slavery. Video embedded in Tweet below.
CNN’s @donlemon tells royal commentator Hilary Fordwich the royal family should pay reparations — immediately regrets it
Link here, if video above does not play.