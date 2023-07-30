The Department of Justice (DOJ) sent a letter to Judge Abrams to put Devon Archer in prison as soon as possible. Archer is a key witness looking into the Biden’s involvement in Ukraine and he is expected to testify tomorrow in Congress.

Stephen Miller, a former Trump aide and ally says this is “obstruction of an official government proceeding, a felony. And, taken together, DOJ’s extraordinary actions to shield the Biden family constitutes a conspiracy to defraud the United States—another felony.”