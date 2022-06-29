President Joe Biden left Hunter Biden a voicemail in 2018. It concerned a business deal with a Chinese company called the Chinese Energy Fund Committee (CEFC).

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,” Joe Biden said, according to the Daily Mail, which first revealed the recording.

“I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you,” the message concluded.

This voicemail directly contradicts Joe’s absurd claim that he has had no involvement with Hunter’s business dealings.

That is the least of the problems this voicemail illustrates.

One of the many business dealings Hunter Biden entered into with Communist China concerned the creation of a company called SinoHawk Holdings, LLC. SinoHawk was a global investment firm. It was seeded with Chinese money.

The Chinese money came from Ye Jianming, chairman of CEFC.

Ye Jianming and CEFC were part of what is known as the Chinese United Front. This is a worldwide effort by Chinese intelligence to buy and coopt the leadership of target countries. This practice is referred to by the Chinese as “elite capture.” At the top of the list of nations targeted by the United Front is the United States.

Everything about the SinoHawk deal fits precisely with the known method of operation of Chinese intelligence in buying the cooperation of foreign leaders in furtherance of Beijing’s foreign policy and national security objectives. In this case, it would seem logical that the target of that effort was not Hunter Biden, a cocaine addict with no skills and no track record of accomplishment. That target would be the then Vice-President himself, Joe Biden.

CEFC engaged in United Front work worldwide as did its chairman Ye Jianming. Outside the United States, CEFC United Front activities have been documented in several African states, the Czech Republic, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Serbia. The CEFC also worked hard to push the United Nations to adopt Chinese views and erase all references to human rights and the role of civil society from United Nations language.

Patrick Ho, who was also part of CEFC was allegedly referred to by Hunter Biden as the “spy chief of China.” Ho was the target of at least one Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant in February 2018. Ho was convicted in March 2019 and sentenced to three years in prison for bribing African leaders at the United Nations on behalf of CEFC.

The United Front is not fiction. It is a hard reality. The United Front works worldwide to mobilize China’s friends to strike its enemies. Its express goals include undermining social cohesion, exacerbating racial tension, the use of psychological warfare, the spreading of fake news, and legal warfare against the target nation’s institutions.

Ye Jianming and CEFC did not climb into bed with Hunter and the Biden family because they believed they were going to make money together. Every indication is that Ye and CEFC did with the Bidens exactly what they did in multiple other nations and for which Ho ultimately went to prison. They bought influence. They dished out boatloads of Chinese Communist Party cash in furtherance of Beijing’s objectives. They did here what they did in Serbia, in Africa, and in countless other places around the world.

The questions remain. What exactly did the CCP get in return for its investment? How many other ways did the CCP funnel cash to the Bidens? The Chinese are not fools. They do not simply spray cash at a problem. If they continued to do business with Hunter and continued to finance the relationship, what were they getting in return?

What might the CCP still be getting in return for its investment today?

The media has done its best to avoid confronting this issue. Even today it has only begun to tentatively explore the corruption at the heart of the Biden’s influence-peddling scheme and the possibility that some of the cash Hunter brought in went into Joe’s pocket. The elephant in the room has been studiously ignored.

Every indication is that Joe Biden not only took large quantities of cash from the Chinese, but he also took large quantities of cash from Chinese intelligence. Intelligence agencies do not pass out money without getting something in return. They provide payment in exchange for services rendered. They buy you.

As we survey the wreckage of the American economy and our foreign policy, it is time to ask the question no one wants to contemplate. ﬁ