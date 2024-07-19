When you think of a revolution you think of men in the streets with guns, explosions, and tumult. In reality, though, revolutions often happen in a much more terrifying manner, in broad daylight, in plain view, and yet somehow unnoticed.

Such is the case with the ongoing Marxist assault on our children and public education. Terrifyingly enough, it is perhaps nowhere more evident than in the schools run by the Department of Defense.

Open the Books, a conservative watchdog organization just released a report on implementing DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) propaganda in DOD schools. To be clear – what we are talking about is overtly Marxist ideology.

The report found that DOD relentlessly promotes DEI ideologies to school children of military families. It is worth quoting at length.

“Here are some examples of what’s happening in the Pentagon’s schools:

· Chat rooms to facilitate teacher-student conversations that are closed off to parents about sexuality and gender, and likely without their knowledge or consent.

· Engaging four-year-olds in LGBTQ+ conversations. Elementary schools are the “perfect time” to “really show students the diversity of the gender expression and gender activity.”

· Solidarity with the neo-Marxist Black Lives Matter organization to encourage teachers to “challenge our beliefs, examine our own biases, and reflect on how we need to evaluate the structures and systems in our classrooms.”

· Video content on “dissent” and “equity” to “help educators facilitate classroom conversations and much-needed discussions about implicit bias and systemic racism, human rights, equity, social justice, dissent, protest, and empathy."

· Marxist activism to dismantle systems of “power” and “privilege.” Suggesting a refusal to teach a “white-washed” curriculum and instead teach “social justice rather than heroes, holidays, and celebrations.”

· A teaching handbook that recommends “critical conversations” with students about race, identity, and privilege and the way “injustice” affects our lives and society. These “explicit conversations” provoke “strong emotions” and crying students are expected.”

This is not a minor issue. DOD operates 160 schools worldwide. It educates almost 70,000 children.

Now that somebody blew the whistle, you may think the hammer will come down and changes will be made. Think again, two years ago the Claremont Institute produced a devasting report on DOD schools entitled “Grooming Future Revolutionaries.” It was extremely hard-hitting. DOD responded by making some cosmetic changes and then working to continue the indoctrination under the radar.

Some of the examples detailed in the Claremont report were:

- An elementary school presentation that begins with a “Genderbread Person” activity, which teaches participants how to identify themselves on four continuums of gender, gender expression, biological sex, and sexual orientation. A teacher interviewed for the report indicated that the only reservation she had about the curriculum was that it was “too binary.”

- Another element of the curriculum focused on encouraging children to question the pronouns they used to describe themselves and others. Teachers were particularly sensitized to the fact that children might not be “out” at home and therefore these kinds of discussions might not be appropriate to share with parents. In this context, schools are the safe places, and home is where children are “unsafe.”

- Throughout the DOD curriculum, Claremont found, teachers were taught to build special relationships with children and to keep secrets from their parents. Students were also encouraged to report on each other when someone acted in a way that was judged contrary to the approved ideology.

The goal of this curriculum is not education. It is indoctrination and that goal is infused into everything. Studying American inventors is discouraged because too many of them have been white men. The curriculum is to be “decolonized.”

Singing the Star Spangled Banner is racist. Saluting the flag is racist. The United States is a fundamentally racist country in need of systemic change.

“The leadership bluntly stated it was about creating a ‘school-to-activism pipeline’ so kids would be trained to ‘challenge systems of oppression,'” OpenTheBooks CEO Adam Andrzejewski told the Washington Examiner. “…American principles and institutions should be challenged, and students should advocate for themselves and others on the basis of complex identities — not their shared American ideals.”

This is not happening at a private school in San Francisco. This is not something a few rogue teachers are doing. This is what is happening in DOD schools worldwide where all materials are approved by one single governmental entity.

This teaching represents the official position of the United States Department of Defense, an organization that has fought Communism for decades all around the globe. They are inside the wire. DOD is force feeding Marxism to kids.