The investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination continues. The FBI is questioning at least 20 people. It seems clear that something very wrong has been happening in Utah for a very long time.

Why are we only now trying to get a handle on the scope of this cancer? Why did a very good man have to die before we took this seriously?

The answer lies in the fundamental difference between law enforcement and intelligence organizations. Law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI, investigate crimes after they have occurred. Intelligence agencies, assuming they are doing their jobs, recruit sources, intercept communications, penetrate hostile organizations, and stop crimes from ever occurring in the first place.

Great Britain has a domestic intelligence agency. It is known popularly as MI5, an outdated reference to its origins in military intelligence. It is known formally as the Security Service. MI5 operates inside Great Britain. It is not a law enforcement agency. Its job is to gather intelligence on threats to the UK’s domestic security.

We have no counterpart to MI5 in this country. In the aftermath of 9/11, there was serious consideration given to the idea that we needed one. Ultimately, the decision was made to leave the FBI in charge of the gathering of intelligence internally. More specifically, the decision was made to entrust the Intelligence Branch of the FBI with this task.

It may well be time to reconsider that decision.

To the average American, the distinction between law enforcement work and intelligence work may be unclear. In fact, it is fundamental, and the distinction is not simply about job descriptions or titles. It is about culture. It is about training. It is about mindset.

The FBI is built to investigate crimes and gather evidence carefully and meticulously so that it can be presented by a prosecutor in a court of law. It must often, of necessity, move slowly and even ponderously. It is not enough to find a murder weapon. The chain of custody must be preserved. Fingerprints and DNA evidence associated with the weapon must be gathered.

Intelligence agencies move in a different realm, particularly those associated with human intelligence. They are concerned with motivations, with recruiting sources, with crawling inside organizations created by individuals looking to destroy our society. They operate in the shadows, in a world of shades of gray, where no one is who they seem, and no one can be fully trusted

What this means is not simply that law enforcement and intelligence agencies are different structurally, but that they are composed of very different kinds of people. A twenty-year veteran of the FBI with vast experience investigating bank robberies is likely to be completely lost trying to recruit sources inside Antifa or some violent Trans group.

When the decision was made to entrust the FBI with the job of an “American MI5,” it was based on some very clear understandings. Congress knew that the FBI, as it then existed, was not up to the task. It stated explicitly that the Bureau would need to evolve if it were to accomplish its mission.

“We have considered proposals for a new agency dedicated to intelligence collection in the United States. Some call this a proposal for an "American MI5…The concern about the FBI is that it has long favored its criminal justice mission over its national security mission…”

“We do not recommend the creation of a new domestic intelligence agency. It is not needed if our other recommendations are adopted…The FBI does need to be able to direct its thousands of agents and other employees to collect intelligence in America's cities and towns-interviewing informants, conducting surveillance and searches, tracking individuals, working collaboratively with local authorities, and doing so with meticulous attention to detail and compliance with the law. The FBI's job in the streets of the United States would thus be a domestic equivalent, operating under the U.S. Constitution and quite different laws and rules, to the job of the CIA's operations officers abroad.”

“FBI agents and analysts in the field need to have sustained support and dedicated resources to become stronger intelligence officers. They need to be rewarded for acquiring informants and for gathering and disseminating information differently and more broadly than usual in a traditional criminal investigation. FBI employees need to report and analyze what they have learned in ways the Bureau has never done before.”

“Recommendation: A specialized and integrated national security workforce should be established at the FBI consisting of agents, analysts, linguists, and surveillance specialists who are recruited, trained, rewarded, and retained to ensure the development of an institutional culture imbued with a deep expertise in intelligence and national security.”

9/11 Commission Report

Clearly, this has not happened. The FBI has not evolved. It has not established the capability that Congress envisioned. We have watched for many years now as radical leftist groups and Islamic terrorist organizations have spread throughout the United States. Nothing of consequence has been done to dismantle them and prevent them from expanding their capabilities. At best, we investigate individual attacks after the fact and then go back to waiting for them to strike again.

We cannot continue in that fashion.

Creating a domestic intelligence organization, or more accurately, splitting that function off from the FBI, means confronting some very real civil liberties concerns. We cannot accept a federal agency investigating everyone who opposes government policy or advocates for an alternate lifestyle. Still, we may need to at least consider that the time has come to revisit the possibility.

The alternative may be to live in a world where the assassination of Charlie Kirk becomes the norm. We may have no choice but to think about creating an American MI5.