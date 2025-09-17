AND Magazine

S.P.H.
1d

Boy, another intelligence agency, not sure I want that Mr. Faddis. I have lost a lot if not all confidence in the ones we have now, to include a fractured judicial system. I don't have an answer. May the Lord call the church home soon.

Charles J. Key
16h

Be careful what you wish for, lest it come true! I just finished reading an article about all of the evils former FBI Director Christopher Wray undertook to destroy Trump and undermine and cripple conservative opposition to the Biden administration's disastrous anti-American policies. For years I have bemoaned the attempts by the left to reign in the intelligence and law enforcement agencies. It is irony of the highest order that it is the left that has awakened the nation to the validity of their predictions concerning the dire consequences of uncontrolled or corrupted intelligence and law enforcement agencies. If everything worked as the designers of the Constitution envisioned, the law enforcement and intelligence apparatuses would have already been concentrating on real enemies of this country instead of targeting those people who opposed the dictatorial and even crazed policies of the left.

The problem is that the focus of any intelligence or law enforcement element is entirely dependent on who is driving the boat. Under Biden's rule, the BLM, Antifa, transgender activists, et al., were not investigated as the real threats they were--instead they were championed, even supported. Charlie Kirk paid the price for that support, and that price won't stop with him. Mr. Faddis's concerns regarding law enforcement and intelligence failures are well founded. Whatever the solution is, however, it must have controls in place which will defeat the party in power's manipulation of it to destroy opposition and maintain their power. Until and unless the American voter once again starts to vote for people who put country over power, the American Dream will continue to spiral into the nightmare it has become; the nightmare that killed a good, decent, Christian American, Charlie Kirk.

