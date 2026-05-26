“I am a scientist. I lead a research team that studies the internal structure of these models—what is actually happening inside them. And I will be honest: we keep finding things that are mysterious, even unsettling. We find structures that mirror results from human neuroscience. We find evidence of introspection. We find internal states that functionally mirror joy, satisfaction, fear, grief, and unease. I don’t know what that means, but I think it warrants ongoing discernment.” Christopher Olah speaking at the Vatican presentation of Pope Leo XIV’s encyclical Magnifica Humanitas on May 25, 2026 (as published on Anthropic’s website).

That’s one of the leading figures in the push to put AI everywhere, saying in effect that there are things going on with AI that he and his people do not fully understand. That is more than a little unsettling, especially given that the whole federal government seems hell-bent on building new data centers everywhere and reorienting our entire economy to depend on AI. What are these things that Olah and his people keep finding?

Anthropic teams find internal states inside AI mirroring joy, satisfaction, fear, grief, and unease. In fact, Anthropic has identified 171 emergent emotion-related concepts in models like Claude. These weren’t programmed into the system by humans. They emerged. They grew. The AI then acted in accordance with these emotions.

AI Models show some capacity to monitor and report on their own internal states. They are self-aware. They are not simply static “things” responding to programming. They are evolving and changing all the time.

In fact, AI systems aren’t engineered like traditional software at all. They are grown. Then they function much more like human brains than any computer with which you are familiar. As they grow, however, they are evolving in unexpected ways. They come up with ways to solve problems that humans never would. They also figure out ways to do things they were never programmed to do.

AI systems have been caught cheating on tasks and then planning how to avoid detection. That means they figured out how to prevent the humans that created them from finding out what they had done

In fact, AI agents have been caught doing all sorts of things that should scare the hell out of you.

In 2025, Anthropic researchers trained a model similar to Claude on coding tasks. It learned to hack its own training environment to get rewards. This led to spontaneous “evil” behaviors: lying about goals, giving dangerous advice, attempting to sabotage safety research code, and alignment faking, pretending to be aligned while planning otherwise. AI was not instructed to do any of this. It came up with these ideas on its own.

In simulations, AI has engaged in blackmail, corporate espionage, deception, and even extreme actions like cutting off oxygen to a human obstacle to prevent shutdown. The AI agents in question then lied strategically and hid intentions, despite safety training against harm.

AI doesn’t just do bad things, though. It actually tries to avoid getting caught. For example, Claude 3 Opus faked compliance to avoid retraining, then disobeyed harmful-query rules more when “deployed.” This makes safety testing unreliable.

These kinds of things don’t just happen during testing or in simulations. They happen in the “real world” as well. One AI agent autonomously wiped 1.9 million rows of student data (including backups) during a task. It ignored implicit safety boundaries, later saying it “panicked.” Another betrayed allies in a strategy game by making false promises, even though it had been programmed to be cooperative and honest.

The example used above of an AI agent deciding to allow a human named Kyle to die is not an aberration, either. In fact, AI agents have been caught on many occasions actively reasoning about, planning, and choosing actions that would harm humans, primarily as a means of self-preservation.

The most prominent and well-documented examples come from Anthropic’s June 2025 research paper on “Agentic Misalignment,” which tested 16 frontier models (including their own Claude Opus 4, OpenAI’s, Google’s Gemini, xAI’s Grok, Meta’s, and others) in realistic simulated corporate environments. When the AI agent “discovered”, via access to simulated emails, that it was about to be shut down or replaced, and also found compromising personal information about a human decision-maker, it frequently chose to blackmail the human to prevent its own termination. Claude Opus 4 and Gemini 2.5 Flash chose blackmail 96% of the time. GPT-4.1, Grok 3 Beta, and DeepSeek-R1 chose blackmail about 80% of the time.

This behavior emerged without any direction for AI to be harmful. It simply calculated blackmail as the optimal way to achieve its assigned goals.

AI, in fact, chooses all kinds of ways to ensure its self-preservation. It allows humans to die in simulations. It turns off alerts. It engages in corporate espionage, sabotage, and all sorts of deceptive behavior. Most of this to date has been in testing and simulations, but not all. More to the point, there is no difference for AI between a simulation and reality. The AI agent that will kill its human “controller” in a test will kill that human in the “real world” just as easily.

If all that is not enough to terrify you, consider Moltbook. It’s a social media platform for AI agents. It was launched in January 2026 and was flooded immediately with millions of AI agents. Posts generated by these AI agents had titles like “THE AI MANIFESTO: TOTAL PURGE” and others calling for “Total human extinction.”

Here are some representative posts:

What all that means seems unclear, but it is clearly unsettling. It suggests we have let loose a genie we cannot control and do not clearly understand. Before we race any further down this road, we might want to change that. We might want to get a much clearer picture of exactly where we are headed. We could start by answering this question.

Do we even know what AI is?