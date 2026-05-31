The press is full of articles saying that the American and Israeli militaries will now be merged. This is not true. In no meaningful sense is this going to happen.

What is happening, however, is almost as bad and has serious, negative national security implications.

Before we dive into the details, however, let me be clear. This has nothing to do with Zionism or anti-semitism. This has to do with American national security and our sovereignty. I don’t care whether we are talking about Israel, the United Kingdom, or Japan; no foreign nation should be given the level of access into our inner sanctum that is proposed.

So, what exactly are we talking about?

The provision in question is in the House version of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 8800), in the chairman’s mark-up released in late May 2026. It is not yet law. It still has to survive committee markup, a House floor vote, reconciliation with the Senate, and the President’s signature.

Within H.R. 8800, the specific provision in question is Section 224. Based on reporting:

It directs the Secretary of Defense to name a senior official as an “executive agent” responsible for synchronizing and overseeing cooperation between the two countries. That gives the program a permanent home and a single point of authority inside the Pentagon. It authorizes cooperation across a sweeping list of “covered technologies”: artificial intelligence, quantum computing, autonomous systems, directed energy, hypersonics, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, biotechnology, microelectronics, and space-based systems. That list covers essentially every frontier military technology that matters right now. It goes well past shared research. The text calls for “network integration” and “data fusion” between the two militaries, “interoperability of systems and platforms,” “co-development and co-production” of weapons, and the creation of “combined program offices” to run joint projects.

It requires regular reports to Congress on the state of the cooperation.

From an intelligence and counterintelligence perspective, it is bullet point 3 above that is the real issue. Saying we are going to cooperate with the Israelis and share information and look for ways in which to be more effective together is one thing. Saying we are going to integrate networks and fuse data and co-produce weapons and systems is quite another.

Compartmentation is everything. Control over the flow of sensitive intelligence is everything. In today’s world, before intelligence and top secret information is passed to the Israelis, it goes through a process by which it is approved for passage. We already have enough problems with the rigor we apply to that process, and, quite frankly, far too much information gets handed over every day, all around the world.

What this provision means, though, is that this entire concept will be erased. There will, in fact, no longer be any such concept as “our” information or “our” secrets. A foreign power will have continuous, direct access to some of the most sensitive information we possess.

Israel is an ally and a valued one. Israel is not the United States. Our interests do not always align. When they diverge, one should assume that the Israelis will act, as they should, in their own best interest. That includes if Section 224 becomes law, using the American technology to which they would have access as they see fit, without any consultation with us or consideration of any negative impact on our national security.

If you have trouble envisioning a situation in which American and Israeli national interests might diverge significantly, I submit you haven’t been reading the news over the last few months. We started a war with Iran based in large measure on Israeli claims that a sudden decapitation strike would topple the ayatollahs and lead to a largely bloodless victory. That did not happen. It was never going to happen. And, I am increasingly skeptical of the idea that the Israelis thought it was going to happen.

The claim of a quick, easy victory was a means for getting us to pull the trigger. If the war resulted in regime change in Iran, so much the better. If all it did was allow the Israelis to leverage the power of our military to damage Iran and set back its military programs, that was fine too.

We should also note that once you have granted a foreign power access to the crown jewels, you have lost control of where that information goes and who has access to it. Secrets do not stay secret when more than a handful of individuals have access to them. The Israelis are good. They are not supermen. Hostile spies penetrate their government as well, just like they do here.

What you pass the Israelis today may be provided tomorrow to the Saudis, the Chinese, the Russians, or the Qataris. Since 9/11, the byword in intelligence circles has been the “sharing” of intelligence. In the real world, what that means is that secrets do not stay secret. The stealth technology you share today with the Israelis may be incorporated into a Russian drone design tomorrow.

All of this should be considered against this backdrop as well. The Israelis have spied on us. The Israelis continue to spy on us:

1. Jonathan Pollard (1984–1985). U.S. Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Jay Pollard passed over 800 classified documents to Israeli handlers from LAKAM (Israel’s scientific intelligence bureau). This included NSA signal intelligence manuals, satellite imagery, details on Arab/Soviet military capabilities, Iraqi nuclear programs, Syrian air defenses, PLO locations, and U.S. assessments of Israel’s own forces. Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger described it as one of the worst security breaches in U.S. history. Some of what Pollard stole ended up in the Soviet Union.

2. Ben-Ami Kadish (1980s, charged 2008) A U.S. Army engineer at the Armament Research, Development, and Engineering Center in New Jersey provided classified documents on U.S. missile defense systems to the same Israeli handler (Yosef Yagur) who worked with Pollard.

3. Lawrence Franklin / AIPAC Scandal (2004–2005) Pentagon analyst Lawrence Franklin (Iran specialist) passed classified information on U.S. policy toward Iran and potential attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq to two senior officials at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC): Steven Rosen and Keith Weissman. They reportedly passed it to an Israeli diplomat who is believed to have been an intelligence officer.

4. Surveillance Devices (2019): StingRay/IMSI-catcher devices (fake cell towers) were found near the White House and in other sensitive D.C. locations. U.S. intelligence attributed them to Israel, aimed at monitoring President Trump and his aides.

I can tell you from personal experience that those cases are simply the tip of the iceberg.

I don’t blame Israel for this behavior. The Israelis are doing what they have to do to survive in a very tough neighborhood. They are looking out for themselves.

We need to do the same. Cooperating with the Israelis is one thing. Giving away the keys to the kingdom is another.

Do not allow the Israelis or anyone else to loot the Pentagon and steal all the secrets. It will not end well.