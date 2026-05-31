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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
7h

Whose brilliant idea was this? Anyone with an ounce of common sense can immediately see this is a stupid idea. The biggest red flag I see is keeping Congress apprised of the actions. Can you imagine the midwits AOC, Waters, Horono and scores of other fools there loosed with this information? You might as well take notes of impending actions and secrets and post them on the net.

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Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
7hEdited

Yeah!

Coming around...slowly but surely.

Soon you'll be American enough to drop the "but I'm not an anti-semite" preface. When you criticize China, do you feel compelled to preface that criticism with, "but I'm not an anti-Sinoite"? Be brave! We're Americans! Who you can't criticize is who owns you....

There is much, much more to the actions against the USA of "our greatest ally."

A major one is the USS Liberty attack:

https://ussliberty.org/

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