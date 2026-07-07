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Gail's avatar
Gail
8h

Would you prefer Maduro kill more Americans and hack even more elections? He had a U.S. warrant with a massive reward for his capture to be brought the U.S., Sam. Or maybe you and Tucker want to discuss Christianity with him. And Alesandr Dugin.

Something is very amiss with you. Damn good thing you're no longer on the CIA payroll. Or maybe you are.

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Martin Metz's avatar
Martin Metz
8h

An understandably true article, wonderfully written !

For those who have more time, Whitney Webb's book "One Nation Under Blackmail" is a very good read, indeed.

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