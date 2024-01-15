The COVID-19 pandemic began in late 2019 in Wuhan, China. All available evidence suggests strongly that the virus was the product of “gain of function” research at a bio lab in that city. The virus appears to have escaped from the lab as the result of well-known sloppy lab practices at the facility. The results, even given the limited lethality of COVID-19, were catastrophic and by any measure, our national response to the pandemic was a complete failure.

We imposed social distancing and lockdown restrictions without any scientific justification. We denied people access to known medications like hydroxychloroquine and prevented therapeutic care. We ordered the population to take experimental vaccines which were at best useless and now appear to have horrifying, life-threatening side effects.

We ought as a nation to be examining our performance and taking immediate steps to ensure no such disaster ever happens again. We ought, for instance, to be taking a hard look at controlling entry to this country and screening people coming in – with an eye to preventing the spread of a future, potentially much more dangerous virus.

We are not. We are doing exactly the opposite. We have opened our borders and eliminated any meaningful medical screening of individuals who are then moved – in rapid fashion – into our population centers. Were we trying to spread contagious disease and threaten the health of American citizens we could not be doing a better job.

Meanwhile, out there in the world, the danger increases every day.

Chinese military researchers recently succeeded in creating another new coronavirus, this one derived from a pangolin. They then tested their new virus on mice to see how well it worked. These test mice were “humanized” that is they had been bred specifically to be susceptible to the same kinds of diseases that infect humans and to react to the diseases as humans would.

All the mice died within a matter of days. This new coronavirus is one hundred percent lethal. After releasing their findings, the Chinese scientists announced they intended to continue their research.

Only days earlier another research team in Thailand announced the results of their work on another new coronavirus found in bats. This work is being done by a team working for Dr. Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance. His company was deeply involved in the work in Wuhan that gave us COVID-19.

Daszak says the new coronavirus is at least as bad as COVID-19. His team apparently intends to continue to study the virus, but it is unclear as yet whether that work will include “gain of function” experiments.

Meanwhile, as scientists around the globe continue their quest to perfect organisms that can kill as many humans as possible the incidence of lab leaks worldwide is increasing dramatically. We are not becoming more careful in the handling of pathogens. We are becoming more careless.

According to a report by the Telegraph, lab leaks have increased by 50% since the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, with 156 instances of lab leaks or mishaps since January 2020. In its reporting, the Telegraph stated the obvious and warned of “potentially catastrophic consequences” going forward. The paper also noted that “dozens of dangerous viruses and bacteria including anthrax, rabies, and Mers (Middle East respiratory syndrome) are being stored close to large populations, potentially placing citizens at risk.”

Since January 2020 in the United Kingdom alone there have been 156 instances of lab leaks or mishaps. That’s 42 a year.

The writing is on the wall. It is only a matter of time until we are hit with a new pandemic, this one likely involving a virus much more lethal than COVID-19. We aren’t acting to stop it, in fact, we are doing the opposite. Our biggest corporations are hard at work getting ready to make as much money as possible off the next disaster, which in all likelihood will be the product of reckless out-of-control “gain of function” research.

All over the world, the big labs are focused on something they are calling Disease X.

The World Economic Forum is slated to hold a meeting next week called “Preparing for Disease X.” A panel of “experts” from the World Health Organization (WHO), pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, Philips, and other similar entities, will discuss which “novel efforts are needed to prepare healthcare systems for the multiple challenges ahead.” Disease X doesn’t exist yet, but somehow all these people know it will and presumably that it will provide the necessary pretext to implement all the same measures used against COVID-19 and provide an opportunity to field more vaccines and impose more restrictions on us – and make a whole lot more money.

Strangely, even though Disease X has not yet even been identified we are already awash in fear-mongering “research” and videos that tell us that it will be 20 times more lethal than COVID-19. The same folks that convinced you to cover your face with a damp cloth all day every day, avoid church, and keep pumping drugs with unknown side effects into your body and those of your children. The guys who got filthy rich off COVID-19 are working overtime to ramp up the hysteria over Disease X in the hope that you will once again ignore your common sense and allow yourself to be conned into taking new “vaccines” and accepting more restrictions on your life.

Common sense preparedness for future pandemics makes all the sense in the world. Continuing to play God with dangerous pathogens, ignore the consequences, and view worldwide pandemics as money-making opportunities does not. Instead of looking for ways to profit from Disease X, we should think about ways to prevent its emergence.

We won’t. Turns out death is profitable, and Disease X will let some people make a killing.