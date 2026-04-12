AND Magazine

AND Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shelley's avatar
Shelley
9h

At least Pakistan is honoring the mutual defense treaty. This shows that the two nations are serious about whose side they are on. Must give Iran a pause as it looks at its options. They are just crazy enough to invoke the middle finger to all the gulf states and do as much damage as they can before their collapse.

This game of risk is lopsided, not in their favor, but Sam has been right from the beginning, the world will suffer in many ways too. How long is now the question.

Reply
Share
Charles J. Key's avatar
Charles J. Key
9h

The problem is that, if Iranian Mullahs don't really care about being incinerated because they will be welcomed by Allah and 72 virgins, the threat of a nuclear firestorm by the Saudis will have little to no deterrent value. Let's hope their declarations of willingness to meet Allah are hollow hyperbole or, in the alternative, the Iranian people rise up and put an end to their reign. If not, the Biblical prophecy of Armageddon and Slim Pickens' ride on the atomic bomb in the 60's movie Dr. Strangelove may become a reality with Trump substituting for Pickens' last ride in the modern-day version. In today's world, once the nuclear genie is out of the bottle, there may be no way to force it back in.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AND Magazine · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture