After the CDC said it would release all the documents related to the Pfizer covid-19 vaccine development and trials in 75 years, a judge ordered that the government and Pfizer release the documents much sooner. The first tranche of those documents was released yesterday and researchers, doctors, and other experts are still reviewing them. Among the 10,000 pages of documentation, eight pages of known adverse effects were released.

Additionally, after President Biden, CDC Chief Wallensky, and Dr. Anthony Fauci (NIH Chief) repeatedly advised the American public that the vaccine was “safe and effective” this 10,000-page document dump reveals that those words were untrue. Here‘s just one sentence from the safety overview analysis:

Cumulatively, through 28 February 2021, there was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events. Most cases (34,762) were received from United States (13,739), United Kingdom (13,404) Italy (2,578), Germany (1913), France (1506), Portugal (866) and Spain (756); the remaining 7,324 were distributed among 56 other countries.

So, in just three months – the vaccine was first deployed in early December 2020 – there were over 42,000 reported adverse effects known to the CDC, NIH, and Pfizer!

Does the American public feel that this is truly “informed consent?” Was the White House, the CDC, the NIH telling the American public the truth? It is now one year and three months since the covid-19 vaccines were released, under an emergency use authorization (EUA). What are the totals of adverse events to date? When will the American public be allowed to know of that data? How up to date is the CDC’s VAERS database if Pfizer was “prioritizing” serious events and struggling to keep up with that data?

Under the section “CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021”:

As shown in Figure 1, the System Organ Classes (SOCs) that contained the greatest number (≥2%) of events, in the overall dataset, were General disorders and administration site conditions (51,335 AEs), Nervous system disorders (25,957), Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders (17,283), Gastrointestinal disorders (14,096), Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders (8,476), Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders (8,848), Infections and infestations (4,610), Injury, poisoning and procedural complications (5,590), and Investigations (3,693).

Several important issues show up in “Table 3” below – particularly that “anaphylaxis” is cited under “important identified risks,” Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease (VAED) is listed under “important potential risks,” and shockingly for those pregnant women who were told the vaccine was “safe,” use in pregnancy and lactation was listed under “missing information.” Did the doctors who advised their patients to get this vaccine know any of this? Would knowing this information have changed their recommendations to their patients? Would patients with known anaphylactic reactions have been properly provided medical exemptions by physicians when Biden started forcing companies to implement mandatory vaccine policies? (For those unaware, many individuals were told by many physicians and medical practices that they were told ‘by management’ that NO medical exemptions should be issued. Oh, the ‘benefits’ of consolidated, corporate medical practices…))

Pfizer has also taken (a) multiple actions to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports.

According to this section of the report, Pfizer was forced to increase the number of staff processing adverse event reports: (Note that Pfizer redacted the actual number of staff it planned on increasing through July 2021.) So, the CDC and NIH knew that the number of adverse event reports was forcing Pfizer to bring on additional staff to process the “large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports” for the covid-19 vaccines, but continued to tell the American public the vaccines were “safe and effective?”

Among adverse event reports received into the Pfizer safety database during the cumulative period, only those having a complete workflow cycle in the safety database (meaning they progressed to Distribution or Closed workflow status) are included in the monthly SMSR. This approach prevents the inclusion of cases that are not fully processed hence not accurately reflecting final information. Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, the MAH has prioritised the processing of serious cases, in order to meet expedited regulatory reporting timelines and ensure these reports are available for signal detection and evaluation activity. The increased volume of reports has not impacted case processing for serious reports, and compliance metrics continue to be monitored weekly with prompt action taken as needed to maintain compliance with expedited reporting obligations. Non-serious cases are entered into the safety database no later than 4 calendar days from receipt. Entrance into the database includes the coding of all adverse events; this allow for a manual review of events being received but may not include immediate case processing to completion. Non-serious cases are processed as soon as possible and no later than 90 days from receipt. Pfizer has also taken a multiple actions to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports. This includes significant technology enhancements, and process and workflow solutions, as well as increasing the number of data entry and case processing colleagues. To date, Pfizer has onboarded approximately (b) (4) additional full- time employees (FTEs). More are joining each month with an expected total of more than (b) (4) additional resources by the end of June 2021.

Please read this sentence again and ask why the CDC is still saying this vaccine is perfectly safe.

Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product…

More importantly, when are the heads of the CDC, NIH, and others going to be held responsible for pushing a rushed-to-market vaccine on the American public? Where is congressional oversight? To date, there is only one elected official in Congress, Senator Ron Johnson, who has invited respected researchers and physicians to present dissenting views from the government’s “safe and effective” narrative. If you missed any of that testimony and evidence, you can find it here.

Right now our federal government and many state governments are quickly dropping mask and vaccine mandates. All eyes are on the conflict in Ukraine where hopefully, U.S. and E.U. sanctions on Russia will force a quick withdrawal of Russian forces from that country. What will be used next to distract us from the information now pouring out that our government deliberately misled, if not downright lied, to the American public? That lie was repeated in multiple countries across the globe. Nothing to see here - the vaccines are ineffective against Omicron, the vaxxed and boosted are getting Covid - of both the omicron and delta variants - and are dying. Again, for dissenting views about why the government discouraged (suppressed?) early treatment, why the government misled the public on the safety of covid vaccines, watch some of the Johnson testimonies.

