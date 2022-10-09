When the Hunter Biden laptop story emerged prior to the 2020 election, the media machine that works day and night to protect America’s governing elite swung into action. The entire subject was embargoed. Outside of a handful of media outlets, including AND Magazine, no one talked about it. The American people went to the polls largely unaware of what should have been the biggest story in the country.

Now, two years later, bit by bit the wall of silence is crumbling.

It is becoming acceptable to discuss the possibility that Hunter himself may be corrupt and may have profited from his father’s political position. Still, though, the full implications of the laptop for American national security remain off-limits.

Hunter may be a scumbag, but, hey, Washington is full of people making money off political access. What’s the big deal?

We thought it appropriate then to begin to revisit some of what we have written over the last two years that details exactly why the laptop story is a very, very big deal, one that threatens the safety of every American.

In this Ground Truth episode from March 2021, I discuss Hunter Biden’s involvement with the China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) a state-owned firm that is part of the Chinese government. It is controlled by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). It has been implicated in the theft of highly sensitive American technology and the provision of that technology to the Chinese Communist Party. In fact, it appears that the General Nuclear Power Corporation was created for the sole purpose of stealing American nuclear secrets.

Was Joe Biden’s son part of a Chinese spy operation to steal U.S. nuclear technology? It sure smells that way.

