DHS Being Sent To Thwart Possible Truck Protest Ahead Of Tomorrow's Super Bowl
DHS announced it was sending 500 employees ahead of the Super Bowl scheduled for tomorrow evening, as truckers announced they would position in L.A. earlier than their planned U.S. trucker convoy scheduled for 4 and 5 March in L.A, California. The group is planning an L.A. rally prior to starting their truck convoy protesting government mandates and heading to Washington, D.C.
"We certainly believe in peaceful protests," Psaki told reporters. But, she added, "Whatever their intended stated purpose, this effort … has the potential to have a huge impact on workers and the American public."
Hilarious! DHS issues a bulletin that the agency received "reports" of truckers planning to protest - what a bunch of idiots! The truckers announced it! They act like this is some big secret conspiracy they uncovered!!
