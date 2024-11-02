Almost a month ago Congress issued a subpoena to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for documents, communications, and intelligence reports in DHS’s custody related to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s connections to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). To date, DHS has not complied with the subpoena, and Chairman Comer of the House Committee on Oversight and Responsibility has now released partial DHS internal communications obtained from a whistleblower as evidence of what the Committee already knows and why it is so concerned. Put succinctly, the Committee is saying that it knows DHS has information suggesting Walz has been compromised by the CCP and is hiding that intelligence from the American people.

Such a claim might seem incredible until one considers that in the runup to the 2020 election the FBI had information from Hunter Biden’s laptop suggesting that the Bidens, including Joe, had taken millions of dollars from individuals tied to Chinese intelligence. The FBI buried that evidence.

“Because of DHS’s lack of compliance with the Committee’s legal subpoena and unwillingness to cooperate in good faith, the Committee is releasing a small portion of the Department’s internal communications it received from a whistleblower. The information shows DHS officials with subject matter expertise discussing, on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris selected Governor Walz as her running mate, the CCP’s targeting of Governor Walz,” wrote Chairman Comer.

“The Committee is releasing the message as an example of communications within DHS’s possession in which DHS officials express concern about the CCP targeting politicians and their influence operations at the state and local levels—and specifically, concerns about the CCP’s influence operations as they relate to Governor Walz.”

The full text of an internal DHS memo released by the House committee reads as follows:

“Walz’s got the VP. You all have no idea how this feeds into what PRC (Peoples’ Republic of China) has been doing here with him and local gov. It’s seriously a line of intel. Target someone who is perceived they can get to DC.”

The implications of this communication are mind-blowing. It was taken from a Microsoft Teams group chat amongst DHS employees entitled “NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync,” the same chat identified previously in the Committee’s subpoena. A whistleblower has provided further information to the Committee that indicates officials from DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have been involved in the Department’s investigative and/or intelligence work connected with the CCP, the state of Minnesota, and Governor Walz.

It is well established that Chinese intelligence targets American government officials at the state and local level and recruits them in the hope that they will ultimately be elected to federal office. This is in line with the well-documented tradecraft of Communist intelligence agencies which patiently work targets for many years until they get them into positions of true significance. Everything about Walz’s interaction with the CCP dovetails with that known methodology.

“The Committee’s investigation into CCP political warfare has revealed CCP elite capture efforts designed to influence policy and decision-making by co-opting leaders and officials at the state and local government levels. Specifically, the CCP “views subnational officials as future leaders,” who can “influence U.S. economic, technological, and other ecosystems.” Federal agencies must be vigilant in identifying, countering, and deterring CCP elite capture. It appears to the Committee that DHS officials are specifically concerned about Governor Walz’s involvement with the PRC, but that DHS leadership is covering up such concerns by refusing to produce related documents and communications.”

Letter from Chairman Comer to DHS

All of this is coming out against the backdrop of reports that Tim Walz had a romantic relationship with the daughter of a CCP official when Walz was a teacher in China years ago. That simply adds to the impression of a man who has long been sympathetic to the Chinese Communist Party and to Communism. He has, in fact, described Communism as “neighborliness.”

We are standing on the brink of the most important election in a generation. DHS has intelligence which suggests the possibility that the man running for Vice-President may be a true Manchurian candidate. They are hiding it from the American people and their elected representatives.

Of course, they are.