For at least the last eighteen months, we have been publishing articles raising the alarm about the public health consequences of the Biden-era open border policies. Put simply, the Biden administration’s actions allowed millions of individuals to enter the country illegally and bring with them all of the diseases to which they had been exposed. We invited every microbe on the planet onto our soil.

And, now we are facing the consequences.

Customs and Border Protection is now moving rapidly to put in place expedited removal options to get illegals carrying deadly diseases off our soil. That is welcome news, but it is too late. Epidemics don’t start as roaring fires. They start slowly and then expand, gathering speed as they go. Multiple such epidemics are already underway, and we are far behind in our efforts to control them.

The largest tuberculosis outbreak in American history is in progress in Kansas. As of Jan. 17th, public health officials reported that they had documented 66 active cases and 79 latent infections in the Kansas City, Kansas, metro area since 2024. Most of the cases have been in Wyandotte County, with a handful in Johnson County.

"The current KCK Metro TB outbreak is the largest documented outbreak in U.S. history, presently," Jill Bronaugh a Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) spokesman said in a statement to The Capital-Journal. "This is mainly due to the rapid number of cases in the short amount of time. This outbreak is still ongoing, which means that there could be more cases. There are a few other states that currently have large outbreaks that are also ongoing." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been monitoring tuberculosis rates in the U.S. since the 1950s.

Most of the current TB cases do not appear to be drug-resistant. Past outbreaks of TB in the same area have however been documented to involve drug-resistant forms of the disease. That means that the proven mechanisms for treating TB are ineffective against the drug-resistant strain. The following description of the disease is taken directly from a lawsuit filed by Louisiana in which the state was attempting to get an emergency order preventing the release from prison of an infected individual.

“The emergency precipitating this lawsuit involves mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB). TB is a pathogenic bacteria that infects the lungs. It is highly aerobic—it likes and needs oxygen to survive. TB germs can get into the air when a person with active TB disease of the lungs or throat coughs, speaks, or sings. These germs can stay in the air for several hours, depending on the environment.”

“Relevant here is “drug-resistant TB”—that is TB bacteria that are resistant to at least one of the most effective TB medicines used in treatment regimens. Drug-resistant TB is transmitted in the same way as drug-susceptible TB, but delays in recognition of the drug resistance (and delays in access to effective anti-TB drugs) may increase transmission and further development of drug resistance.”

“Multi-drug resistant TB (MDR TB) goes one step further because it is TB bacteria that are resistant to at least isoniazid and rifampin, the most effective first-line TB treatment drugs. One type of MDR TB is “pre-extensively drug-resistant TB (pre-XDR TB),” which is resistant to (a) isoniazid, rifampin, and a fluoroquinolone or (b) isoniazid, rifampin, and a second-line injectable (amikacin, capreomycin, and kanamycin). In plain English, pre-XDR TB is extremely serious—and far more so than ordinary TB. It is highly resistant to both first- and second-line anti-TB medications, difficult to treat, and has a high mortality rate.”

“Studies say that the mortality rate is anywhere from 34-39%. It thus represents an imminent threat to public health wherever it appears.”

Public health officials in Kansas continue to attempt to downplay the danger posed by the spreading contagion. They should not. TB is highly contagious. It can be spread through the air. One-third of the people on the planet are infected with tuberculosis. If left untreated fifty percent of those infected will die.

Tuberculosis, however, is not the only disease with which we need to be concerned. There are current outbreaks of measles and varicella (chickenpox) on both sides of the Texas-Mexico border. In Piedras Negras, Coahuila, the border city across the Rio Grande from Eagle Pass, Texas at least 60 young children have tested positive for varicella. In South Plains, Texas there have been at least 90 cases of the measles. That outbreak has apparently now spread to New Mexico.

According to a Concho Valley News report, sixteen patients in Texas have been hospitalized. Five of the cases are reported to have been vaccinated against the disease. The remainder of the cases were unvaccinated or had a vaccination status listed as unknown.

Keep in mind that this is what has been reported to date. We detect outbreaks of a disease when people seek medical care. That means they are already sick and they have likely already passed on the disease to others, who themselves have already infected yet more individuals. We are always running behind even as the rate at which the disease is spreading is increasing.

Biden and his cronies opened the nation to attack by every disease on the planet. We are only now beginning to see how much damage they did. Deporting illegals is a good first step, but unfortunately, the microbes they brought with them will stay.