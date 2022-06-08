As reported by the Daily Mail, Steve Bannon’s lawyers subpoenaed Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the other members of the 6 January committee. Bannon, whose lawyers are preparing to defend him in court in mid-July for defying a congressional subpoena to appear before the committee. Bannon faces two charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify or produce documents.

He has pleaded not guilty and his trial is due to start on July 18.

David Schoen, Bannon's lawyer, said members of the committee had conflicts of interest that made them ineligible. But ultimately he said the criminal case against his client was politically motivated. 'It's a party political abuse of the criminal system, in my opinion,' he said. 'It never should have been done and it proves to me that they're not interested in his testimony they were interested in making a spectacle and intimidating people.' A string of Trump allies has challenged the legitimacy of the panel. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to testify. And last week Peter Navarro, a trade adviser in the Trump White House, was charged with two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify on the basis of executive privilege. Bannon's subpoenas require the targets to produce documents about the way the committee was set up, about the the decision to refer him for criminal contempt as well as communications with one of Bannon's lawyers. DailyMail.com

via Gettr.com