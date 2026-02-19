AND Magazine

Seems a regime change in Cuba would open the door to energy. Maybe ferment sugar and use alcohol to power the generators?

Addendum, how is Club Gitmo keeping the lights on?

Most of us who have been familiar to a point with allegations of Rothschild manipulation of banking, tunneling through the various organizations ‘conspiratorialist’ watchers (often conspiracists, but not always) follow. There is an explanation for investigation of these financial elites which is advanced journalism apart from allegations of manipulation of economies above, and below the sovereign playing fields, but because of the unregulated and non transparent nature of their business, are almost inevitably linked with criminal or revolutionary elements variously described as unethical by means of deviation from standard accounting practices. In other words, money laundering on a subcultural, or ‘covert national’ scale. Not something the average citizen/person will be voting on.

So this word salad describing ‘banking off the national books’, is, i.e., unregulated banking for covert and criminal enterprise.

Whether because of, or in spite of the vast amount of wealth being managed or secured by the rulers of Venezuela, Mexico, and Cuba, under the non sovereign yet authoritative auspices of The City of London, or the Royal Family, or the East India Trading Company, the ‘Elites’ of banking and financial systems centered in the Venezuelan/Caribbean sphere got crossed up with political realities in countries like the US, UK and we might as well recognize it, the State of Israel. (Sheinbaum of Mexico is from the Judaic diaspora that settled Mexico City as emigrants from Spain in the 1600s. And when the Jesuits brought the Inquisition to the New World, the Jews were exiled to northern parts of Mexico. Anyone wonder where the unleavened bread, rolled up veggies and kosher stuff called ‘burritos’ came from?)

Anyway, according to well informed sources that I have been exposed to, there has been an estimated $76 trillion unregulated (by official UK or otherwise) economy centered around the Venezuela laundering services, with Cuban security and Mexican coordinating cartels. ‘Off shore banking in the Caribbean is routinely regarded as suspect, but there are approximations thereof in a number of these United States.

So the embargo of Cuba is not the simple strangulation of poor sugar cane workers and mean old plantation owners who eat cake while everyone else starves. It’s the battle Standard of Trump’s America moving to that theater of the battlefield.

One would assume Trump is consolidating US Treasury power to protect our reserve currency status, and to capture two tiered underworld treasure by tapping laundry receipts vis CIA enterprise.

It’s too much to explain to the average person without them thinking that somebody got into some weird mushrooms: everything is underworld, and Trump is the Boss. At least he should get a peace prize for saving our economy from the worst wave of third world refugees in the history of the mankind.

In the meantime, we have a Cuban style revolution to shun here in what was known as the Land of the Free until Trump came in by a landslide. Instead of countryside guerrilla butchery, they’re jumping ahead to the urban authoritarianism Castro projected in his revolution.

And now we have GoFundMe for the LXX generation of Cuban sharecroppers, upon whom the largess of the cultural elite will descend. While the unregulated economy of the underworld is reorganized. And which is long overdue for the wretched masses stuck there, yearning to be free.

