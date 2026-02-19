Times are tough in Havana. Trump has cut off Venezuelan oil. The Mexicans have made some reassuring noises, but don’t seem inclined to fill the gap. The Chinese and Russians have no appetite for trying to break an American embargo in the face of U.S. naval forces.

So, the Cubans have gone begging. Their friends in America are pushing the equivalent of a GoFundMe page for Communism on our soil.

“Trump’s fuel blockade is starving Cuba of power, crippling hospitals and schools, and attempting to induce a famine.

We are rushing solar generators and panels to our neighbors 90 miles away so that hospitals can keep their doors open and their lights on. Your donation helps ensure patients receive the essential care they need.

This crisis does not have to exist. It was created by the Trump Administration and should be reversed immediately.

Until these cruel policies end, as neighbors, we must act and send aid.

Help us stop the Trump Administration from creating famine in Cuba.

Donate now. Send power. Save lives.”

People’s Forum

Yes, this is the same People’s Forum run by Neville Roy Singham, the Chinese agent who operates out of Shanghai and bankrolls a wide variety of anti-American groups on U.S. soil. Why he is allowed to continue to do so remains a question only the FBI and DOJ can answer.

The focus on solar panels here is an interesting touch. It pays homage to the climate change narrative that is an accepted mantra in leftist circles, while at the same time nicely ignoring the fact that any money raised will go to the Cubans to spend as they wish. Interestingly, in the instructions for donors is this guidance. “Please do not write ‘Cuba’ in donation comments or on the memo line of checks. Simply write ‘Urgent Aid.’”

Those interested in sending hard copy checks are in fact, simply directed to mail the checks to the People’s Forum in Manhattan.

Most instructive of all, however, is the list of sponsors of this panhandling exercise. They include the usual lost souls, actors Ed Harris, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, and Jane Fonda among them, but also a number of radical Marxist organizations dedicated to the destruction of the republic: The 50501 organization, the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, the Democratic Socialists of America, the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), and the National Network on Cuba. Probably every one of those organizations should have been shut down long ago.

There are also, interestingly enough, a whole bunch of serving New York City and state officials who all seem very concerned about any hardship being experienced by the revolutionary Marxist regime in Cuba:

Alexa Avilés, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn

Althea Stevens, New York City Council Member, Bronx

Amanda Farías, New York City Council Member, Bronx

Carmen De La Rosa, New York City Council Member, Manhattan

Chi Ossé, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn

Christopher Marte, New York City Council Member, Manhattan

Claire Valdez, New York State Assembly Member

Crystal Hudson, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn

Diana Moreno, New York Assembly member - District 36

Elsie Encarnacion, New York City Council Member, Manhattan/Bronx

Farah Louis, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn

Gale Brewer, New York City Council Member, Manhattan

Harvey Epstein, New York City Council Member, Manhattan

Jennifer Gutiérrez, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn/Queens

Julia Salazar, New York State Senator

Julie Won, New York City Council Member, Queens

Kayla Santosuosso, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn

Nantasha Williams, New York City Council Member, Queens

Pierina Sanchez, New York City Council Member, Bronx

Rita Joseph, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn

Sandy Nurse, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn

Shahana Hanif, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn

Shanel Thomas-Henry, New York City Council Member, Queens

Shekar Krishnan, New York City Council Member, Queens

Shirley Aldebol, New York City Council Member, Bronx

Tiffany Cabán, New York City Council Member, Queens

All of this would be vaguely amusing, sort of a Communist version of a bake sale for tyranny, were it not for the stakes. The Cuban people continue to live under the tyranny of a totalitarian state, and right here on our soil, individuals and organizations that want to enslave the American people are drumming up cash and pushing the “revolution”.