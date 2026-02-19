Cuba’s Friends In The U.S. Are Drumming Up Cash For Havana
Times are tough in Havana. Trump has cut off Venezuelan oil. The Mexicans have made some reassuring noises, but don’t seem inclined to fill the gap. The Chinese and Russians have no appetite for trying to break an American embargo in the face of U.S. naval forces.
So, the Cubans have gone begging. Their friends in America are pushing the equivalent of a GoFundMe page for Communism on our soil.
“Trump’s fuel blockade is starving Cuba of power, crippling hospitals and schools, and attempting to induce a famine.
We are rushing solar generators and panels to our neighbors 90 miles away so that hospitals can keep their doors open and their lights on. Your donation helps ensure patients receive the essential care they need.
This crisis does not have to exist. It was created by the Trump Administration and should be reversed immediately.
Until these cruel policies end, as neighbors, we must act and send aid.
Help us stop the Trump Administration from creating famine in Cuba.
Donate now. Send power. Save lives.”
People’s Forum
Yes, this is the same People’s Forum run by Neville Roy Singham, the Chinese agent who operates out of Shanghai and bankrolls a wide variety of anti-American groups on U.S. soil. Why he is allowed to continue to do so remains a question only the FBI and DOJ can answer.
The focus on solar panels here is an interesting touch. It pays homage to the climate change narrative that is an accepted mantra in leftist circles, while at the same time nicely ignoring the fact that any money raised will go to the Cubans to spend as they wish. Interestingly, in the instructions for donors is this guidance. “Please do not write ‘Cuba’ in donation comments or on the memo line of checks. Simply write ‘Urgent Aid.’”
Those interested in sending hard copy checks are in fact, simply directed to mail the checks to the People’s Forum in Manhattan.
Most instructive of all, however, is the list of sponsors of this panhandling exercise. They include the usual lost souls, actors Ed Harris, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo, and Jane Fonda among them, but also a number of radical Marxist organizations dedicated to the destruction of the republic: The 50501 organization, the ANSWER Coalition, CODEPINK, the Democratic Socialists of America, the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), and the National Network on Cuba. Probably every one of those organizations should have been shut down long ago.
There are also, interestingly enough, a whole bunch of serving New York City and state officials who all seem very concerned about any hardship being experienced by the revolutionary Marxist regime in Cuba:
Alexa Avilés, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn
Althea Stevens, New York City Council Member, Bronx
Amanda Farías, New York City Council Member, Bronx
Carmen De La Rosa, New York City Council Member, Manhattan
Chi Ossé, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn
Christopher Marte, New York City Council Member, Manhattan
Claire Valdez, New York State Assembly Member
Crystal Hudson, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn
Diana Moreno, New York Assembly member - District 36
Elsie Encarnacion, New York City Council Member, Manhattan/Bronx
Farah Louis, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn
Gale Brewer, New York City Council Member, Manhattan
Harvey Epstein, New York City Council Member, Manhattan
Jennifer Gutiérrez, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn/Queens
Julia Salazar, New York State Senator
Julie Won, New York City Council Member, Queens
Kayla Santosuosso, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn
Nantasha Williams, New York City Council Member, Queens
Pierina Sanchez, New York City Council Member, Bronx
Rita Joseph, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn
Sandy Nurse, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn
Shahana Hanif, New York City Council Member, Brooklyn
Shanel Thomas-Henry, New York City Council Member, Queens
Shekar Krishnan, New York City Council Member, Queens
Shirley Aldebol, New York City Council Member, Bronx
Tiffany Cabán, New York City Council Member, Queens
All of this would be vaguely amusing, sort of a Communist version of a bake sale for tyranny, were it not for the stakes. The Cuban people continue to live under the tyranny of a totalitarian state, and right here on our soil, individuals and organizations that want to enslave the American people are drumming up cash and pushing the “revolution”.
Seems a regime change in Cuba would open the door to energy. Maybe ferment sugar and use alcohol to power the generators?
Addendum, how is Club Gitmo keeping the lights on?
Most of us who have been familiar to a point with allegations of Rothschild manipulation of banking, tunneling through the various organizations ‘conspiratorialist’ watchers (often conspiracists, but not always) follow. There is an explanation for investigation of these financial elites which is advanced journalism apart from allegations of manipulation of economies above, and below the sovereign playing fields, but because of the unregulated and non transparent nature of their business, are almost inevitably linked with criminal or revolutionary elements variously described as unethical by means of deviation from standard accounting practices. In other words, money laundering on a subcultural, or ‘covert national’ scale. Not something the average citizen/person will be voting on.
So this word salad describing ‘banking off the national books’, is, i.e., unregulated banking for covert and criminal enterprise.
Whether because of, or in spite of the vast amount of wealth being managed or secured by the rulers of Venezuela, Mexico, and Cuba, under the non sovereign yet authoritative auspices of The City of London, or the Royal Family, or the East India Trading Company, the ‘Elites’ of banking and financial systems centered in the Venezuelan/Caribbean sphere got crossed up with political realities in countries like the US, UK and we might as well recognize it, the State of Israel. (Sheinbaum of Mexico is from the Judaic diaspora that settled Mexico City as emigrants from Spain in the 1600s. And when the Jesuits brought the Inquisition to the New World, the Jews were exiled to northern parts of Mexico. Anyone wonder where the unleavened bread, rolled up veggies and kosher stuff called ‘burritos’ came from?)
Anyway, according to well informed sources that I have been exposed to, there has been an estimated $76 trillion unregulated (by official UK or otherwise) economy centered around the Venezuela laundering services, with Cuban security and Mexican coordinating cartels. ‘Off shore banking in the Caribbean is routinely regarded as suspect, but there are approximations thereof in a number of these United States.
So the embargo of Cuba is not the simple strangulation of poor sugar cane workers and mean old plantation owners who eat cake while everyone else starves. It’s the battle Standard of Trump’s America moving to that theater of the battlefield.
One would assume Trump is consolidating US Treasury power to protect our reserve currency status, and to capture two tiered underworld treasure by tapping laundry receipts vis CIA enterprise.
It’s too much to explain to the average person without them thinking that somebody got into some weird mushrooms: everything is underworld, and Trump is the Boss. At least he should get a peace prize for saving our economy from the worst wave of third world refugees in the history of the mankind.
In the meantime, we have a Cuban style revolution to shun here in what was known as the Land of the Free until Trump came in by a landslide. Instead of countryside guerrilla butchery, they’re jumping ahead to the urban authoritarianism Castro projected in his revolution.
And now we have GoFundMe for the LXX generation of Cuban sharecroppers, upon whom the largess of the cultural elite will descend. While the unregulated economy of the underworld is reorganized. And which is long overdue for the wretched masses stuck there, yearning to be free.