Thinking Americans are realizing that the so-called Covid vaccine is very dangerous. We have seen athletes collapse on playing fields, commentators on TV suddenly stop speaking and fall, and many of us have friends and family who have unexpectedly died or are suffering from myocarditis, turbo cancers, and other “adverse effects” of that vaccine.

Surprisingly, the Biden administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recognized the vaccine’s “adverse effects” and established a vaccine online reporting system named “V-Safe.” The data that was submitted caused the CDC to comment:

“Out of the approximately 10 million v-safe users, 782,913 individuals, or over 7.7% of v-safe users, had a health event requiring medical attention, emergency room intervention, and/or hospitalization. Another 25% of V-safe users had an event that required them to miss school or work and/or prevent normal activities.”

That’s bad news. In fact, it was so bad that the powers controlling the CDC shut down the V-Safe website on June 30th this year with no explanation. Could it be that the CDC, one of the secret children of Big Pharma, is sweeping embarrassing data under the rug? If so, it is too late for them to make it all disappear.

Below is a CDC and National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) chart. It shows that excess deaths of young Americans (aged 0 to 24) from all causes except Covid are increasing at a staggering rate – a seven-week average of 41.7% more deaths than anticipated.

Analysis of that chart was done by an unknown polymath who calls himself The Ethical Skeptic.

He explained how he arrived at the chart’s “inflection point” when the vaccines had their greatest uptake: “If you run a line through the new trend and intersect it with the old trend - that intersection is the inflection point. Hundreds of these charts show MMWR (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report) the week 14 of 2021 as a BIG change in terms of mortality of all kinds. It did not do this with Covid - only with the Vax.”

The Ethical Skeptic then described to the editor of the Substack site, The Vigilant Fox, how he used government data to arrive at his charts below: “These are deviation from trend charts. They take seasonality and slope out of the picture so that those aspects of a graph do not serve to confuse. The line comes in from the left completely horizontal, and that represents the old trend (with seasonality removed). If there is a change, the line will ‘inflect’ or bend suddenly. All these charts bend suddenly at week 14 of 2021 - and what happened then? That is the very week when the vaccines had their greatest uptake.”

The Ethical Skeptic then used data from CDC and NCHS to conclude that as of week 38 of 2023, deaths from sudden cardiac arrests are 37.7% more than anticipated, resulting in 43,571 total post-inflection excess deaths. The rate of cancer also increased by 24.2% more than expected, leading to an additional 15,547 deaths after the inflection point. The Ethical Skeptic further explained: “They (0 to 24 year-olds) were not hit by Covid hard at all (younger persons). But they suddenly WERE hit by the Vax, very hard. So, that age group has a 42% excess mortality as of week 38, 2023. And it is rising linearly.”

This is another government chart The Ethical Skeptic shared in the interview with The Vigilant Fox. It is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and shows the rise of disabilities in the civilian labor force.

Former Blackrock portfolio manager Edward Dowd also turned his number crunching skills to vaccine data. He wrote, “Something’s going on with our workforce that we’ve never seen before. And it’s gone so far above trend — it’s a health concern. And again, I’ll say this, I believe it’s the vaccines. If it’s not, it needs to be talked about and investigated because this is off the rails.” Dowd has written in his Substack site that the data show “It’s the worst ever excess mortality in history,” and added that it is “death by government.”

Dr. Peter McCullough adds his voice to Dowd’s on his Substack site, “...my interpretation is that the CDC has now openly turned a blind eye to vaccine safety. The public should be outraged in this overt U.S. government capitulation indicating it simply does not care what happens to people as they take more novel shots.”

Dowd and McCullough are right in saying that our government is a co-conspirator, aiding and abetting Big Pharma’s criminality. Witness the fact that the National Institute of Health (NIH) is now funding programs for mRNA vaccines to be delivered by an aerosol inhaled directly into the lungs! Imagery of mice that have breathed the aerosol vaccine tells the story:

Is the Biden administration and it’s agencies and their sponsors directly involved in the slaughter of young America? Of course they are. And Bill Gates is even taking the vaccine to the children in Africa. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will spend $40 million to "advance access to mRNA research and vaccine manufacturing technology” in Africa and low-and middle-income countries around the globe.

Others have joined Gates in his profit-seeking malfeasance. As Dr. McCullough has said, officials like Anthony Fauci, former head of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Francis Collins, former head of NIH, and “a whole cadre of scientists, they collaborated to conceal this global security threat.”

Do you think that death by government will kill more of America’s youth?

You know it will. So what will we do about it?

