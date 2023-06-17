Let’s review in summary form what we now know definitely about the origins of the COVID pandemic.

Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, the Chinese had been working with SARS-like viruses for years. (COVID-19 is one of this family of viruses.) The express purpose of the gain of function work being done by the Chinese was to make these viruses more lethal to human beings.

There was longstanding involvement in this work by U.S. scientists. When Barack Obama shut down most gain of function work in this country, part of the reaction on the part of U.S. researchers was to offshore the work to China.

There was never any hard barrier between civilian and military gain of function research in China. In fact, there is no such barrier anywhere in China on any subject.

https://2017-2021.state.gov/fact-sheet-activity-at-the-wuhan-institute-of-virology/index.html

In addition to the BSL-4 lab in Wuhan that has been much discussed there was and is a second BSL-2 lab in Wuhan. That means a lab with significantly less in the way of protective measures and equipment to prevent the accidental release of dangerous organisms. The BSL-2 lab is in very close proximity to the infamous “wet market” where the Chinese have tried to claim the virus originated. Work on SARS-like viruses was done at this BSL-2 lab.

The safety practices of Chinese scientists working with viruses were severely lacking. The possibility that a virus could escape containment was well known. The Department of State warned of this danger years before the pandemic.

All indications are that Chinese scientists were getting sick with COVID well before China acknowledged there was a problem. The first three individuals identified with COVID are all Chinese scientists working with SARS-like viruses.

Now let’s talk about the CIA.

The Intelligence Community has a very elaborate system by which it prioritizes collection “requirements.” It spends a lot of time deciding what topics are most important to our national security and then directing our intelligence assets to collect on those topics. Right up at the top of the list would be biological warfare threats. Everyone in the IC understands that an attack from an adversary using a biological weapon could mean the end of our nation as we know it.

An unclassified CIA report in 2003 had this to say in part about the growing threat from biological weapons and biotechnology.

“A panel of life science experts convened for the Strategic Assessments Group by the National Academy of Sciences concluded that advances in biotechnology, coupled with the difficulty in detecting nefarious biological activity, have the potential to create a much more dangerous biological warfare (BW) threat. The panel noted: The effects of some of these engineered biological agents could be worse than any disease known to man. The genomic revolution is pushing biotechnology into an explosive growth phase. Panelists asserted that the resulting wave front of knowledge will evolve rapidly and be so broad, complex, and widely available to the public that traditional intelligence means for monitoring WMD development could prove inadequate to deal with the threat from these advanced biological weapons. Detection of related activities, particularly the development of novel bioengineered pathogens, will depend increasingly on more specific human intelligence and, argued panelists, will necessitate a closer and perhaps qualitatively different working relationship between the intelligence and biological sciences communities.” https://irp.fas.org/cia/product/bw1103.pdf

Our number one foreign state adversary is China. As noted above there is no real separation in China between civilian and military research. So, scientists in China playing with ways in which to make viruses more lethal to human beings ought to be right up at the top of the list when it comes to collection priorities.

In 2019 the IC and CIA, in particular, should have had the labs in Wuhan wired in every conceivable way. We should have had multiple human sources inside. We should have penetrated the computers. We should have been reading the results of experiments almost as fast as the guys running the lab were.

If a pin dropped in a lab in Wuhan we should have heard it loud and clear.

And, yet we received no warning, and even now, years later the best our Intelligence Community can produce is this.

“After examining all available intelligence reporting and other information, though, the IC remains divided on the most likely origin of COVID-19. All agencies assess that two hypotheses are plausible: natural exposure to an infected animal and a laboratory-associated incident. · Four IC elements and the National Intelligence Council assess with low confidence that the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it or a close progenitor virus—a virus that probably would be more than 99 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2. These analysts give weight to China’s officials’ lack of foreknowledge, the numerous vectors for natural exposure, and other factors. · One IC element assesses with moderate confidence that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. These analysts give weight to the inherently risky nature of work on coronaviruses. · Analysts at three IC elements remain unable to coalesce around either explanation without additional information, with some analysts favoring natural origin, others a laboratory origin, and some seeing the hypotheses as equally likely. · Variations in analytic views largely stem from differences in how agencies weigh intelligence reporting and scientific publications, and intelligence and scientific gaps.” DNI.gov

I will save you the time and trouble of trying to decipher that jumble of bureaucratic double-talk. It boils down to this. “We have no idea how the pandemic started. We have no information of consequence you don’t have. We know nothing.”

That leaves us with two possibilities.

One is that the IC and particularly the CIA which would be the agency expected to get inside the lab are covering up the truth. They know exactly what happened and they are concealing that fact from the American people.

The second possibility is, if possible, even more depressing. It is that we had no collection of consequence on Chinese gain of function research before the pandemic and we still don’t. We had no sources inside Chinese programs to warn us of the impending danger and years later we have not managed to recruit anyone with direct knowledge of what happened in 2019. We are still guessing.

There are a lot of questions to which the Congress needs to get answers. This might be the most important of all given that a much more severe pandemic might erupt any day.

Where was the CIA when COVID was crawling out of a Wuhan lab, and where is CIA today?

