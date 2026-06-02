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David Cunniff's avatar
David Cunniff
8h

Something radically wrong with this entire operation as it sits.

We negotiated a cease-fire....why? That just allows them more opportunities to re-arm, re-fit, and re-supply.

Operation midnight hammer we were told finished their nuke program.

Operation epic fury took place and we didn't destroy any airport runways...civilian or military.

I wouldn't trust the Paki's one bit.

We never seized all the oil posted under false shipping documents.

And now what is the daily burn rate for 2 carrier battle groups and the accompanying marine brigades?

This is not a good predicament.

And if they possibly have a nuke I would think it would have been used by now.

And also, why are we still conducting Operation Spartan Shield?

We absolutely refuse to vacate this middle east mess orchestrated by the Brits post WW1.

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alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
10h

I think they wouldn't say anything they would act to induce their hatred they would pop it without saying anything of a warning 🤔 no threat just send it

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